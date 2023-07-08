Jollof Lovers Get Ready: Knorr Jollof Fest Returns This July

Some argue that Senegal is the origin of the incredibly delicious and spicy dish that Africans have come to love so much, Jollof. While many will argue that their home country is the place where the gospel of Jollof was born and nurtured.

Nigerians and Ghanaians, for example, have been engaged in a Jollof war for many years. You cannot tell a Nigerian that ‘Ghana’s Jollof is the best,’ because even if that person has never tasted Ghanaian jollof in their life, they would debunk it.

Thankfully the first Knorr Jollof Fest claimed to have put an end to the Jollof war saying,

Every plate of jollof counts as long as it is made with Knorr; you can experience the goodness of this great meal in different ways.

Whether Jollof originated in Senegal, Nigeria, Ghana, or even the moon, what can most assuredly be said is that Jollof has become an internationally acclaimed dish that has come to an eternal rest among the local dishes of Nigerians. Nigerians simply love Jollof!

Knorr, one of Nigeria’s leading seasoning brands, recognising the love for this delicacy, decided to create a special day for Jollof lovers across the country to gather and celebrate their love for Jollof.

This year, the Knorr Jollof Fest promises to be bigger and better. Happening live on the 23rd of July, 2023, at Muri Okunola Park, Lagos, Nigeria, the fest promises to be a compendium of fun, excitement, and games as influencers bring their vibe and popular chefs create delectable Jollof dishes while also anchoring masterclasses that will teach attendees how to take the magic to their kitchens.

Knorr will also be using the festival to promote its ‘Eat For Good’ campaign, incorporating healthy, nutritious, and tasty recipes into the event and promoting sustainable eating amongst Nigerians.

Participants can expect to experience a myriad of sensations at the Knorr Jollof Fest as their taste buds would come alive with tasty, healthy, and nutritious meals. Save the date and come be ready to experience the good Jollof!

To register to attend the event, click here.

Sponsored Content