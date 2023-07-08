Promotions
Hadiza Lawal has a Frozen Tropical Cocktail Recipe to Relish | Get all the details
by Woven Blends
Hey Guys,
It’s that time of the week again—the weekend is here! Get ready to escape to a tropical utopia as you relish the Frozen Tropical Cocktail This tantalizing recipe promises to transport you to exotic shores in just a single gulp.
This recipe is a luscious blend of Chivita Exotic Multifruita, coconut simple syrup, and a splash of Cognac. Gear up for a taste-filled odyssey to leave you refreshed, invigorated, and longing for the ultimate beach getaway. Let’s dive right in!
Here’s all you’ll need.
Ingredients
- Chivita Exotic Multifruita (for that burst of tropical goodness)
- Coconut simple syrup (to add a creamy and sweet touch)
- Cognac (to give it a hint of sophistication)
- Shaved coconut (to create a delightful rim for your tumbler)
- Coconut trimmings and lime (for garnishing and a touch of zesty freshness)
Now, let’s bring the tropical vibes to life
- Start by lining the rim of your chosen tumbler with coconut shavings. This simple step will instantly transport you to a beachside paradise. Just imagine sipping your cocktail with a touch of coconut-infused bliss!
- Grab your blender and add in the star ingredients – Chivita Exotic Multifruitta, coconut simple syrup, and a generous splash of Cognac. This combination of flavours will create a symphony of tropical delight that will tantalize your taste buds.
- Now, it’s time to give your cocktail that frozen, slushy texture we all love. Add a good amount of ice to the blender, cover it, and blend until you achieve the perfect frosty consistency. Watch as the vibrant colours and refreshing flavours come together in harmony.
- Pour the frozen goodness into your tumbler of choice. Witness the velvety texture cascading into the glass, promising a moment of pure indulgence and escape from the ordinary.
- Let’s add the finishing touches to make your Frozen Tropical Cocktail visually stunning. Garnish the drink with coconut trimmings, allowing them to rest on the surface like a tropical oasis. Don’t forget to include a lime wedge for that extra burst of tangy goodness.
Enjoy!
Catch a glimpse of the entire process in action by watching this video:
Don’t forget to recreate this recipe for a month’s worth of your favourite Chivita product.
Here’s all you need to do:
- Recreate this recipe in a short 15secs video and upload it to Instagram as a collaboration post with @ChivitaJuices
- Make sure you include the hashtag #ChivitaStyleNSips in your caption.
- Be sure you tell your friends and family to like your video and comment with their favourite Chivita juice.
- Be one of the top 5 engaged videos this week.
Remember, you and everyone who likes your video should be a follower of @ChivitaJuices
Till next week, shake your shakers and enjoy Frozen Tropical Cocktail
See y’all next week.
Sponsored Content