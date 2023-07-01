Connect with us

Promotions

Hadiza Lawal is back with another Interesting Recipe: the Refreshing Lemongrass and Ginger Iced Tea

Events Promotions Style

London is Gearing up for The Womanhood Xperience-Business Brunch Summit by Plus Size Fashion Fest Africa

Events Promotions

NIVEA Nigeria Launches Its New Radiant and Beauty Range in Style

Promotions

Unveiling the Meisters Tribe: Jägermeister's Latest Campaign Celebrates Creativity and Originality

Movies & TV Promotions

Prime Video is set to Launch its First Unscripted Nigerian series, Last One Laughing, this July | Here is what to expect

Events Promotions

Introducing the 2023 Nigeria Social Media Awards: Celebrating the Power of Digital Influence

Events Promotions

Ride-Hailing Reinvented; Rida Nigeria Unveils Exciting App Upgrades

Promotions

Switch up your recipes with the Knorr's Guide to an Outstanding Jollof Rice!

Events News Promotions

Burger King Nigeria celebrates the Grand Launch of Its First Store in Abuja With a Bang

Events News Promotions

WARIF Steals the Show at #Powertheplanet Concert Live in Paris

Promotions

Hadiza Lawal is back with another Interesting Recipe: the Refreshing Lemongrass and Ginger Iced Tea

by Woven Blends
Avatar photo

Published

6 seconds ago

 on

Hi Guys,

Hadiza here again! Today, I present to you an amazing recipe that will not only quench your thirst but also add a delightful twist to your day. Say hello to the Lemongrass and Ginger Iced Tea – a harmonious blend of Chivita Ice Tea, zesty lemongrass, and invigorating ginger. Let’s dive right in!

Here’s all you’ll need.

Ingredients

  • Chivita Ice Tea 
  • Lemongrass 
  • Ginger 
  • Sugar
  • Water 

How To Make ‘Lemongrass & Ginger Iced Tea with Chivita Ice Tea’

  • Combine water, sugar, and ginger purée in a pot. Bring to a boil and stir until thickened. Let it cool.
  • In a shaker, combine ice, Chivita Ice Tea, ginger syrup, and blended lemongrass.
  • Shake
  • Pour over ice in a glass. 
  • Garnish with a lemongrass wreath and cinnamon stick.

Enjoy!

See the full process in motion by watching this video:

Remember to recreate this recipe for a shot at winning a month’s worth of the Chivita product that brings you joy.

Here’s all you need to do:

  • Recreate this recipe in a short 15-second video and upload it to Instagram as a collaboration post with @ChivitaJuices 
  • Make sure you include the hashtag #ChivitaStyleNSips in your caption.
  • Be sure you tell your friends and family to like your video and comment with their favourite Chivita juice.
  • Be one of the top 5 engaged videos this week. 

Remember, you and everyone who likes your video should be a follower of @ChivitaJuices

Till next week, shake your shakers and enjoy Lemongrass and Ginger Ice Tea.

See y’all next week. 

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Get to Know The Celebrity Danfo Driver in this Edition of “Doing Life With”

Chisom Olamigoke: Don’t Fall into This Trap Called ‘Multitasking’

Amaka Okemadu: Do Winners Never Truly Quit?

A Journey to Rwanda Helped Mark Emeka Obi Kalu Find Home – Read All About His Work & Life in Italy

Alma Asinobi Gives Us a Glimpse into Her Life in this Edition of “Doing Life With”
css.php