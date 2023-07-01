Promotions
Hadiza Lawal is back with another Interesting Recipe: the Refreshing Lemongrass and Ginger Iced Tea
by Woven Blends
Hi Guys,
Hadiza here again! Today, I present to you an amazing recipe that will not only quench your thirst but also add a delightful twist to your day. Say hello to the Lemongrass and Ginger Iced Tea – a harmonious blend of Chivita Ice Tea, zesty lemongrass, and invigorating ginger. Let’s dive right in!
Here’s all you’ll need.
Ingredients
- Chivita Ice Tea
- Lemongrass
- Ginger
- Sugar
- Water
How To Make ‘Lemongrass & Ginger Iced Tea with Chivita Ice Tea’
- Combine water, sugar, and ginger purée in a pot. Bring to a boil and stir until thickened. Let it cool.
- In a shaker, combine ice, Chivita Ice Tea, ginger syrup, and blended lemongrass.
- Shake
- Pour over ice in a glass.
- Garnish with a lemongrass wreath and cinnamon stick.
Enjoy!
See the full process in motion by watching this video:
Till next week, shake your shakers and enjoy Lemongrass and Ginger Ice Tea.
See y’all next week.
