Hadiza Lawal is back with another Interesting Recipe: the Refreshing Lemongrass and Ginger Iced Tea

Hi Guys,

Hadiza here again! Today, I present to you an amazing recipe that will not only quench your thirst but also add a delightful twist to your day. Say hello to the Lemongrass and Ginger Iced Tea – a harmonious blend of Chivita Ice Tea, zesty lemongrass, and invigorating ginger. Let’s dive right in!

Here’s all you’ll need.

Ingredients

Chivita Ice Tea

Lemongrass

Ginger

Sugar

Water

How To Make ‘Lemongrass & Ginger Iced Tea with Chivita Ice Tea’

Combine water, sugar, and ginger purée in a pot. Bring to a boil and stir until thickened. Let it cool.

In a shaker, combine ice, Chivita Ice Tea, ginger syrup, and blended lemongrass.

Shake

Pour over ice in a glass.

Garnish with a lemongrass wreath and cinnamon stick.

Enjoy!

See the full process in motion by watching this video:



Remember to recreate this recipe for a shot at winning a month’s worth of the Chivita product that brings you joy.

Here’s all you need to do:

Recreate this recipe in a short 15-second video and upload it to Instagram as a collaboration post with @ChivitaJuices

Make sure you include the hashtag #ChivitaStyleNSips in your caption.

Be sure you tell your friends and family to like your video and comment with their favourite Chivita juice.

Be one of the top 5 engaged videos this week.

Remember, you and everyone who likes your video should be a follower of @ChivitaJuices

Till next week, shake your shakers and enjoy Lemongrass and Ginger Ice Tea.

See y’all next week.

