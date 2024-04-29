Mory Coco Did A Thing! She Wrote A Book Titled “Oyinbo Karimu”

Mariam Bakre, also known as Mory Coco, did a thing: she wrote a memoir titled “Oyinbo Karimu.” This memoir explores Mory Coco’s life growing up on Karimu Street, a rural area near Ojuelegba, for thirteen years.

In “Oyinbo Karimu,” Mory Coco delves into the complexities of her upbringing, shedding light on the realities of life in a rural area with limited resources and the impact it had on her. Through her reflections, she explores themes of faith, motherhood, friendship, and resilience, inviting readers to contemplate their journeys and find inspiration in her story.

“I spent 13 years of my life on Karimu Street… Raised by a single mum and her grandparents, I had to grow up fast. And with this growth came a lot of knowledge I don’t think is mine alone to keep. I have gone ahead to share this knowledge with the hope that it will better the lives of the people who come in contact with the book,” Mory Coco says.

“Oyinbo Karimu” is scheduled for release on May 3rd, 2024.