Connect with us

Inspired

Mory Coco Did A Thing! She Wrote A Book Titled "Oyinbo Karimu"

Inspired

Olajumoke Adenowo, Chinwe Ohajuruka, Lesley Lokko Honoured Among Africa Columns' 50 Influential African Women Architects | See Full List

Inspired News Promotions

Unveiling the Inspiration Behind Elsie Rogers’ Bestselling Book: Autistic: Leaping Over Walls Whilst Living With Autism

Inspired

Clara Chizoba Kronborg Breaks Guinness World Record with 55-hour Interview Marathon

BN TV Inspired

Wana Udobong Explores the Power of Storytelling and Resilience on “Crushing On My Girlfriends” Podcast

Events Inspired News Promotions

Rainbow Book Club Launches Talking Books Africa and R.O.A.R. Africa Series

BN TV Inspired

Bayo Omoboriowo Shares his Journey to Becoming a Presidential Photographer on the Teju Babyface Podcast

Inspired News

Tunde Onakoya Completes 60 Hours of Non-Stop Chess Marathon for Guinness World Record

Inspired

Tunde Onakoya Begins His 58-Hour Guinness World Record Attempt Today | Here's How to Watch & Support

Inspired Music

Burna Boy Earns Icon Status on 2024 TIME100 List of the Most Influential People in the World

Inspired

Mory Coco Did A Thing! She Wrote A Book Titled “Oyinbo Karimu”

Avatar photo

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Mariam Bakre, also known as Mory Coco, did a thing: she wrote a memoir titled “Oyinbo Karimu.” This memoir explores Mory Coco’s life growing up on Karimu Street, a rural area near Ojuelegba, for thirteen years.

In “Oyinbo Karimu,” Mory Coco delves into the complexities of her upbringing, shedding light on the realities of life in a rural area with limited resources and the impact it had on her. Through her reflections, she explores themes of faith, motherhood, friendship, and resilience, inviting readers to contemplate their journeys and find inspiration in her story.

“I spent 13 years of my life on Karimu Street… Raised by a single mum and her grandparents, I had to grow up fast. And with this growth came a lot of knowledge I don’t think is mine alone to keep. I have gone ahead to share this knowledge with the hope that it will better the lives of the people who come in contact with the book,” Mory Coco says.

“Oyinbo Karimu” is scheduled for release on May 3rd, 2024.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mariam Bakre (@mory_coco)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Sahndra Fon Dufe: Envisioning Africans Redefining Success – My ADIS24 Experience (III)

Yewande Jinadu: What Should We Do About Workplace Bullying?

Dennis Isong: How to Identify Attractive Commercial Real Estate Areas in Lagos

‘Kunle Adebajo on Journalism & His Favourite Works in Today’s “Doing Life With…”

What If Your Child is The Bully?
css.php