Get to Know Mory Coco More in This Edition of “Doing Life With”

This week, we're featuring the multitalented Mory Coco (Mariam Bakre). Mory Coco is a content creator, Youtuber, filmmaker and actress. Dig into this interview and learn about a life hack that helps her navigate life. She also shares the secret to her ever-glowing skin.

Hi, Mory Coco

Hello, BellaNaija.

How are you feeling right now?

I’m GOOD!

That’s in caps, awesome! First things first, are you always funny and cheerful as you are on Instagram or is it because you’re a content creator?

I’ve always been vibrant, haha. Which in turn makes people laugh and happy, so I guess the answer is yes.

Haha, abinibi (inborn). So, it’s been almost eight years since you started content creation. Tell us about this journey

It’s been a huge learning process, to be honest. There are highs and lows, as with anything in life. But most importantly, it’s been insightful! I’ve had to learn, unlearn and relearn. In summary, I can’t complain. Alhamdulilah.

So is there any part of your childhood that prepared you for who you are today?

Yes. I joined quite a few extracurricular activities back in the day. I remember representing my school in the Bata dance presentation. For my Madrasa, I was always leading the song presentation group with the mic in my hand. I also led drama clubs and the assembly in junior secondary school. I think all those activities were preparation factors. Of course, I didn’t know this then, but I do now.

That’s a lesson. Run us through a typical day in your life

My day is always simple: Wake up, enter the bathroom and pray. The kids wake up, I take care of them. I create content, eat, cook on some days, do some e-mail work, and read.

Simple indeed! You’re an actress, content creator, fashionista, mother, wife, and also into filmmaking. What’s the secret to juggling all of these?

Support! I have an incredible support system at my disposal. My husband, my mum, and my nanny. They hold the space whenever I have to work and I’m so grateful to God for the gift of them.

You share a lot of life nuggets with your followers. Where does this inspiration come from?

Ah, I don’t know how to answer this one o.

Oya try

My grandparents helped in raising me; there’s a type of wisdom that comes from that. I took and kept lessons I learned from the events that shaped my life as well. And books! Good books will elevate your thinking process like magic.

We agree! What’s that unconventional thought process or belief about the world you have?

Life is not yours to figure out. You can’t, even if you tried anyway. A lot of people spend a lot of time trying to figure life out instead of being present and living life. It’s like pouring in a basket. The more you try to figure life out, the more confusing it gets.

Share a helpful tip or one life hack that you’ve adapted or works for you

If you trust the source, take the help! There’s no award for suffering.

Hmn, word! One last question, tell us the secret to this plentyyy beauty

Let’s thank God for the good genes and an array of skin care products to maintain it, hahaha. Good food, daily walks, good loving, and water.

