What Does Life as a Celebrity Mobile Barber Look Like? Read this Edition of “Doing Life With” TopzyCut to Find Out

If you have been admiring Asake and Burna Boy’s haircut, now is the time to catch up with their barber – Topzy, popularly known as Lagos Mobile Barber. And if you’re not sure of what haircut suits you best, Topzy may just have something for you in here.

Holla Topzy, describe how you’re feeling in 3 words

I’m feeling genuinely content, happy, and grateful for the way life is unfolding. This feeling is difficult to put into words, but it’s a beautiful sense of alignment and joy.

Love this for you! You moved from cutting hair at the back of your home to becoming a celebrity barber. Tell us about this journey

In 2020, I began my journey as a relatively unknown barber. I was determined to succeed, so I focused on perfecting my craft and honing my skills in hair design. Leveraging the power of social media, I started posting my work on various platforms, showcasing my artistry, and then attracting clients and followers in the process.

Another thing I did was to be proactive. Rather than waiting for (potential) clients to come to me, I reached out to them myself, and then gradually built a loyal customer base. So my transformation is a result of hard work and utilising the internet.

You’ve worked with a lot of stars. How did you come in contact with them?

I tried to connect with these celebrities myself. I reached out to some of them through their close friends who could act as a bridge. I tried to create a positive impression with their friends; ensuring they are satisfied with my work, and then little by little, they recommended me to their celebrity friends. Word-of-mouth recommendations helped me a lot. Soon enough, I found myself cutting the hair of celebrities. Later, some celebrities started reaching out to me when they saw my work on social media.

Awesome. What’s it like working with these celebrities?

To be honest, it’s fulfilling.

Tell us about this fulfilment

When I’m cutting their hair, I feel a sense of pride and excitement, knowing that they trust me with their appearance, and this motivates me to do a great job. Being chosen by celebrities, among numerous barbers, in the industry makes me feel like an expert in my field. It’s a validation of my dedication to my craft.

We love that for you. So what’s a typical day in your life like?

From the moment I wake up, my day as a mobile barber begins with a rush of energy and purpose. To be honest, I have no fixed closing hours; I’m always ready to take on the day, no matter what time I get a job.

Navigating through the chaotic Lagos traffic, I drive myself to various locations to meet my clients. Once the sun sets, I head back home. What makes my day is the satisfaction of my clients and a job well done always makes me happy, so I’m already looking forward to the next day’s challenges and opportunities.

Always chasing the bag, right?

Haha, it’s important.

What’s the most exciting thing about your profession?

As a mobile barber, it is the freedom and flexibility to move around, explore new locations, and work on my terms.

What general life and career advice would you give to any professional?

Consistency.

Consistency is key. Whether you’re showcasing your work on social media, interacting with clients, or perfecting your skills, consistency is very important. Regularly post your best haircuts and engage with your audience online. Be consistent in delivering top-notch services to your clients, and ensure they are always satisfied. Consistency will help you build trust, loyalty, and a positive reputation.

Agreed! So what haircut do you think would look good on anyone no matter what?

Buzz Cut!

Haha, what’s that?

It’s low cut – the hair is cut very short, usually to the same length all around the head. To be honest, people have different head shapes and certain hairstyles may suit certain individuals better, but a clean lowcut is versatile and flattering on everyone.

Ha! Tell us about one proud moment in your lifetime

Being flown by a client on their private jet to cut their hair.

See you chilling with the big boys! How did that make you feel?

Awesome! Hahaha. Despite some people looking down on my barbing skill and profession. It made me feel good.

We’re happy for you, Topzy, thank you for being here

Thank you for having me.

__

