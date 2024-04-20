10 Years on Screen! Linda Osifo Tells Us About Her Acting Journey in Today's "Doing Life With..."

Doing Life With… is a BellaNaija Features series that showcases how people live, work, travel, care for their families and everything in between. We are documenting the lives of all people and ensuring everyone is well-represented at BN. Did you miss last week’s conversation with Kapinto? You can catch up here. This week, we’re doing life with Linda Osifo, a Nollywood actress, TV host and founder, Bloom Media Motion. Enjoy the conversation.

Hey Linda, how are you feeling today?

Hi BellaNaija, I’m feeling alive and great.

Awesome! So you grew up in two countries, right? Well, I grew up in two different drastic worlds, Nigeria and Canada. Tell us about that and what aspect of your childhood influenced who you are today

I would say I’ve been influenced today by both worlds. I was born in Benin City, Edo State, where I spent my early childhood, before relocating to Toronto, Canada at the age of 8. I got a core foundation of strength from my childhood based on where I came from. I grew up in Ugbowo in Benin City and in the 90s, it was filled with crimes and insecurities. I grew up with the mentality of learning to survive, be strong and protect yourself against crimes. Most of the memories I had from my childhood then were sensitive. Memories of being plundered under threat of a firearm severally in our home. That’s rough Yea. Life, after relocating to Canada, became extremely different. I discovered more about myself there. I graduated from one of the top-ranked universities in Canada, York University, with a degree in Psychology, while taking elective courses in acting. In that journey, I identified a lot of things that helped me mentally and socially. I participated in a lot of community, school and church activities, where I was able to discover many attributes that have shaped a large part of what I am today. I would say every aspect of my childhood has strengthened me and trained me for the world as a whole. What motivated you to pursue a career in acting? My acting journey was never to have a career in it. It’s a case of passion meets purpose. While growing up in Canada, at 13, I noticed some skills came naturally to me. Skills like athletic sports, public speaking, and being confident before large audiences. These skills organically grew more as I engaged them more and they form exactly what I do today; from competing in 2 beauty pageants in Canada, hosting shows, to being a TV host, and acting in my first film, all before the age of 21.

I was confident enough to decide what I wanted to further my career on, which started my Nollywood journey. Immediately after I had finished my degree, at 22, I decided to take the leap and come to Lagos. That’s courageous. I tell you. How is that going so far? The story is long, but as of today, it’s been 10 years and 8 months and it feels like everything just happened at the speed of light. Obviously, it didn’t, and I sure have tough moments stories, moments where I felt I couldn’t do it again, and my happy moments where I felt God really answered me. It’s been an amazing journey, and I never imagined it all happening within 10 years. It’s an institution that keeps teaching and one that I keep learning from. It’s going as God’s plan and I’m grateful for where I am. We’re proud of you Thank you.

In what ways do you feel you’ve grown as an actress so far?

That’s a beautiful question. I will say my growth is in dimensions. I can’t compare where I am today to 10 years ago in my career. But I feel I’ve grown in my ability to inhabit diverse characters and portray their emotions authentically; I’ve become more confident in my craft and comfortable taking on challenging roles; I’ve learned to collaborate more effectively with directors, fellow actors, and crew members; I’ve gained a deeper appreciation for the storytelling aspect of acting and its impact on audiences; I’ve developed a stronger work ethic and dedication to continuous learning and growth in my craft. Awesome! What lessons have you learned along the way? One of the toughest lessons I’ve learned along the way is becoming more resilient in handling rejection and setbacks. Another lesson is always being positive in times of uncertainty and instability. Acting careers can be unpredictable, with periods of unemployment between gigs, but being consistent will surely pay off eventually. You are in A Naija Christmas, Devil in Agbada and others. How do you prepare to get into a character? The number one rule as an actor is to read your script. It’s important to read the script completely and understand the storyline generally. It makes it easy to break down your character. I like to observe the 5 Ws: Who, What, Where, When and Why of a character/story; it makes my reactions and emotions as realistic as possible. The best and most consistent step is always to practise, nonstop. ⁠What are your best moments onscreen or onset? I love what I do so every moment is very intentional to me. My best moments are always when I work on a project with a talented and supportive cast and crew. It’s always a highlight for me. There’s a unique energy and camaraderie that develops during filming like we are all one family with the same goal. One of my favourite onset moments was when I had the opportunity to perform a challenging stunt in Devil in Agbada. It was exhilarating to push myself physically and see the final result on screen. The most rewarding onscreen moments for me are receiving positive feedback from audiences or critics about my performance. It’s incredibly fulfilling to know that my work resonated with others and made an impact. The most challenging role or character you played? One of the most challenging roles I’ve played was Zoya, in City of Bastard. This character required me to delve into deep emotional territory, portraying a complex range of emotions and psychological struggles. Also, the character of Esinda, in Pretty Evil. However, through intensive preparation, working closely with the director and fellow actors, and drawing from personal experiences, I was able to fully inhabit the characters and bring their stories to life.

Any event that stands out or experience you cannot forget? I can never forget November 2023 on a Ramsey Nouah set. I met the great veteran actor Liz Benson. It was a moment that felt complete and whole for me. The excitement of being in the presence of such a personality and the emotions of knowing that she knew who I was. Awwwww I definitely cried in gratitude as she rendered prayers and positive compliments to me. Moments like that come once in a lifetime. ⁠What’s a typical morning for you?

Oh boy! I wake up and start the day with my morning routine; I meditate first, take in everything going on presently, and then proceed to say a brief prayer. Then I check emails and messages for any updates from potential jobs, or any social media postings. Then a light exercise before having my cup of 3-in-1 instant coffee for breakfast to prepare for the day. Tell us about ⁠Bloom Motion Media Bloom Motion Media is my latest initiative that I’ve been working on for a year now. It’s my media production company, which produces movies, content and everything relating to the production of media content. BMM came from 10 years of learning and growing as an actress and creative in the entertainment industry. Its purpose is to give back massively to the world through my talent, skills and experiences, while working towards achieving a platform that creates opportunities, brings talents to life, and speaks beyond the visuals. ⁠What are the little things in your everyday life that bring you joy or get you excited?

Haha, the smallest things make me feel good. I find joy in simple moments like staying in bed, and sipping my cup of coffee in the morning while a chilled breeze fills the room; in moments like having a heartfelt conversation with a friend, or spending cosy time with loved ones. Also, spending time with myself to reflect, rest and rejuvenate always brings me alive. Most importantly, extending kindness, love or helping others brings me a deep sense of fulfilment and reminds me of the importance of being alive, compassion, and empathy.

⁠We know Linda the actress, who is Linda beyond our screens?

Linda is that simple, determined girl striving to reach her personal goals in life. She’s a family-oriented girl who just wants to be happy and see everyone happy. The real Linda is very goofy, playful and can be very loving. She just lives her life like every other human being who learns and grows.

3 emojis that describe you best? 😁 🥰 🤪 Would you play the character of a Disney princess or the most feared villain? Hmmmmn… I would play the character of the most-feared villain, because I know people like princesses. I like things that most people won’t go for, the opposite and the least predictable with mysterious characters. If you could adapt one book into a movie, what book would that be?

“The Night Circus” by Erin Morgenstern. The novel is visually stunning and rich in atmosphere. The story is filled with enchanting characters, mysterious competitions, and a captivating romance that would translate beautifully to the big screen. It’s a story of a magical circus that only opens at night. ⁠Let’s imagine you’re given 100 million Naira to make a short movie right now, who would you pick as your director, producer, cinematographer and main cast?