What Makes Kapinto Kenya's "Loudest Entertainer"? Find Out in Today's Doing Life With...

Doing Life With… is a BellaNaija Features series that showcases how people live, work, travel, care for their families and everything in between. We are documenting the lives of all people and ensuring everyone is well-represented at BN.

Did you miss last week’s conversation with Olufemi Oguntamu? You can catch up here.

This week, we’re doing life with, Kapinto, a self-acclaimed loudest entertainer in East Africa. He talks to us about his journey into entertainment and his favourite new hobby. Enjoy the conversation.

Hey Kapinto, how are you feeling right now?

Hello BellaNaija. I am feeling hot and great!

Give us a glimpse into your background and what part of your childhood influenced who you are today

I am currently residing in Nairobi, Kenya, which is where I spent most of my childhood. During my school days, I participated in a lot of acting activities, such as joining the school drama club. I still remember the first time I participated in a play, and how everyone was amazed by my performance. It was then that I realised that I had a natural talent for acting.

You’re popularly known as a content creator. Tell us how this journey began and how it’s been for you so far

It all began around 2021 when I uploaded one of my clips on TikTok and it went viral. Honestly, I was expecting it to go viral but I wasn’t expecting people to laugh since I was so serious! The clip was about me saying how broke I was and that if money won’t find me, I’d go find it myself. But anyway, the journey has been quite amazing and I’m so grateful for how far I’ve reached. Yet, we still have a long way to go and I believe we’ll get there, Insha’ Allah. I like to call myself the loudest entertainer but since you’ve said I’m a content creator, let’s go by that, hahaha.

Content creation has become a huge market now. Is it what you do full-time? Does it meet all your financial needs?

Yeah, since I decided to do content creation full-time, all I just have to say is that I am grateful.

Tell us one interesting about being a content creator from Kenya

Being a content creator from Kenya specifically, I feel like people here have supported me so much and that’s the most important thing.

Tell us about why you animate your character. What’s the inspiration behind this and why does his short jump every time?😂

Haha, the animations are being done by FatboyKenya, I am just a voice-over actor. The shorts jump because Kapinto is a very angry character but in a positive angry kind of way.

What’s a typical day in your life like? From when you wake up till you go back to sleep

First thing in the morning, Kapinto prays. Then I plan what I will do during the day which is most likely shooting content because currently, that’s all that I do until I go to bed.

What’s that unconventional thought you have about the world and think people might not agree with

The world doesn’t exist.

Wait what?

I know you won’t agree but don’t ask me how.

Okay okay, what are the little things in your everyday life that bring you joy, get you excited or make you feel alive?

My evening jogs.

Describe Kapinto in three words

Authentic, loud and bold.

One silly thing you would do if no one was watching?

Dance in a funny way, haha.

One local dish every Nigerian visiting Kenya must taste?

Yes, yes, Ugali and fish in Kenya. Especially the fried fish only and then you add Kachumbari. You will thank me later.

Thank you for being on Doing Life With…, Kapinto

Thank you for having me.

Many thanks to Kapinto for having this conversation with us and answering all our questions – and swiftly too, we must add.

Do you love this content, have any feedback for us or want to be a BellaNaija Features contributor? We'd love to read from you. Shoot us an email: [email protected]. Join us on Saturday for the next episode!