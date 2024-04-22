Biodun Da-Silva: Some Lessons from My 40-Year Life Experience

“The journey through life is important but what you learn during your journey is more important.” – Dabasish Mridha.

Life has a profound way of reminding us that nothing lasts forever and that time is our most valuable resource. 39 years ago, I was a year old and this year, I’ll be 40. In those years, life has happened to me several times and I’ve come to understand that the essence of one’s life is the summation of both positive and negative experiences. Moreover, how we respond to these experiences ultimately reveals our true character.

Life teaches us valuable lessons as we live through it. The more we learn, the wiser we become. As time goes by, life doesn’t necessarily get easier, but it can become more meaningful if we make a conscious effort to prioritise our happiness, make a difference and live with determination and honour. The most important thing is to have the moral fortitude to do the right thing, even when it’s the most difficult decision to make. My experience makes me understand life’s dynamics through different lenses. I have learnt lessons along the way and these are some of them.

Put God first

We cannot live a fulfilling life without acknowledging the existence of a supreme being who guides us towards our purpose. We were created with a reason and our purpose can only be revealed through the will and plan of the divine for our lives. We are merely vessels that are used to fulfil a purpose in the grand scheme of things. Without our soul, we are merely a pile of flesh and without God, man is nothing.

Contentment is key

It’s important to be happy and content with what we have in life. While it’s natural to desire things that we don’t have, it’s abnormal to focus too much on those things and neglect what we do have. We often think that the grass is greener on the other side, but we should realise that what we focus on grows, while the things we neglect will depreciate. It’s important to embrace our current situation with contentment and hope, and believe that better days are still ahead.

Leveraging youthfulness

The days of our youth hold great importance in our lives and can often determine the extent of our success. Our ability to efficiently utilise our youthful energy, time, and skills, can essentially determine our success or failure. This is the time we possess the physical abilities, and mental and intellectual alertness to pursue our dreams and purpose.

Leveraging your gifts and talents

You are reading this because I put my gift of writing to work. You’re able to comprehend half of what I’ve written because my writing skills have been refined over the years. Some of you actors and singers you admire have also grown over the years. You will notice that not only have they improved and updated their skills, but they have also grown alongside their profession. By leveraging their talent, they have accumulated both financial and social wealth that may not have been possible otherwise. When you leverage your gifts and talents, you have chosen to live a life of ease. It may be difficult to cut through initially but with time and consistent creation of value, your gift will lead you to a successful end.

Embrace financial education

Financial education is crucial to ensure that the points highlighted above are not wasted. Financial literacy is the knowledge of how to make smart money decisions and understanding the different ways to attain financial independence. Money plays a significant role in our daily lives. Without it, we cannot achieve our dreams and aspirations, support our families, or contribute positively to our communities. Money gives us a voice, influence, and the ability to build strategic relationships with important people, and we can make a significant impact with it. Money is the reward for creating value in the marketplace. To manage and multiply our money, we must learn and relearn how to attain and retain it efficiently and intentionally. To be successful, we must learn the basics of financial literacy.

Love

Emotions are a crucial part of human physiology and are present in every living being. They give meaning to our lives and bring happiness to our hearts. At some point in life, having an emotional connection with someone or something is vital for our overall well-being. At the end of the day, what we did or didn’t do cannot be undone. Therefore, it’s important to live with intention every day to avoid any regrets or waste of time. Remember, life is too short to live in regret. Live and learn as you go through this journey called life.

***

Feature Image by Jennifer Enujiugha for Pexels