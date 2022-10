Simi premieres a colourful visual for the single “Loyal,” which features Fave, off her fifth studio album “To Be Honest.”

Kemi Adetiba directed the video for the Blaise Beatz-produced song, which features cameos from Enioluwa Adeoluwa, Stephanie Coker Aderinokun, Samuel Perry (Broda Shaggi), Mariam Bakre (Mory Coco), and Frank Edoho.

Watch the video below: