Starring Bimbo Ademoye, Daniel Etim Effiong and Iveren Antiev, Nollywood producer and scriptwriter, Uduak Isong is out parts 2 and 3 of the rom-com titled “Selina” which just premiered on her YouTube channel.

“Selina” is directed by Bunmi Akingbola.

In case you missed episode 1, watch it here.

Watch “Selina” 2 & 3 below: