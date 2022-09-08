Connect with us

Scoop

Mariam & Femi Bakre Welcome Baby Boy!

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Photo Credit: @gazmadu

Congratulations are in order for the Bakre family. On Wednesday (September 7th), Mariam and Femi Bakre announced that they’d welcomed a baby boy into their family.

“Alhamdulillah, our second bundle of joy is here and HE’s perfect. Mummy, baby, daddy, and Faizy are doing okay,” the couple shared on their respective Instagram pages.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Femi ابوبکر Bakre (@femibakre)

This is the couple’s second child. Their first child, Faizah was born in 2020.

Proud uncle, Tobi Bakre took to his Insta story to celebrate the arrival of his nephew.

Congratulations to the Bakre family!

