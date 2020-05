Kraks Media founder, Femi Bakre, and his wife Mariam Okunola just welcomed a baby girl.

The couple who got married in 2019, shared the good news via Femi’s Instagram, with photos of their newborn baby.

He wrote:

Alhamdulillah, we welcomed our baby girl to the world yesterday. Mother, daughter, and daddy are doing okay P.S: Your boy is officially ‘Daddy Femz’

Watch the video below