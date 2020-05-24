Our #BNMovieFeature for Today is the Classic Mount Zion Movie “Wounded Heart”

If you have been following our #BNMovieFeature series, then we are sure you are enjoying some amazing classic Mount Zion movies showing all through the month of May.

Mike Bamiloye‘s Mount Zion Film Productions take up a significant role in the movie industry of Nigeria and it is worth mentioning that most 80s and 90s kids grew up watching these Christian movies which also played a crucial educational role because there were such topics as consequences of sin, the difference between good and evil, the importance of good morals and so on.

Today’s movie is titled “Wounded Heart“, produced by Mike Bamiloye and directed by Elvon Jarret.

The movie stars Doyin Hassan, Mike Bamiloye, Yanju Adegbite, Gloria Bamiloye, Funmilayo Adegbite, Elvon Jarret, Yemi Adepoju and others.

Watch the movie below: