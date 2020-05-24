Connect with us

Our #BNMovieFeature for Today is the Classic Mount Zion Movie "Wounded Heart"

This Yummy Coconut Chicken Sauce Recipe by Sisi Jemimah is the Real Deal

Watch Episode 4 of Toka McBaror's Web Series "The Chronicles" on BN TV

Let Powede Awujo teach You How to Prepare 5 Banana Meals For Your Baby

Archie Williams Isn't Giving Up on His Dream to Wow Thousands on 'America's Got Talent' Stage

Akah Nnani's New Vlog "Gist Partner" is Here & His First Guest is Beverly Naya

Tuke Morgan is Sharing her Experience with Lockdown Life on this New Vlog

You Can't Go Wrong with this Delicious Yam Pottage Recipe from The Kitchen Muse

Watch Sisi Yemmie Answer all Your Questions on Homemade Ice-Cream

Another Hilarious Episode of AY Makun's "Call To Bar" Series is Here

BN TV

If you have been following our #BNMovieFeature series, then we are sure you are enjoying some amazing classic Mount Zion movies showing all through the month of May.

Mike Bamiloye‘s Mount Zion Film Productions take up a significant role in the movie industry of Nigeria and it is worth mentioning that most 80s and 90s kids grew up watching these Christian movies which also played a crucial educational role because there were such topics as consequences of sin, the difference between good and evil, the importance of good morals and so on.

Today’s movie is titled “Wounded Heart“, produced by Mike Bamiloye and directed by Elvon Jarret.

The movie stars Doyin Hassan, Mike Bamiloye, Yanju Adegbite, Gloria Bamiloye, Funmilayo Adegbite, Elvon Jarret, Yemi Adepoju and others.

Watch the movie below:

