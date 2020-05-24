Archie Williams Isn’t Giving Up on His Dream to Wow Thousands on ‘America’s Got Talent’ Stage

Archie Williams was sentenced to life in prison at Louisiana State Penitentiary for a crime he didn’t commit until he was exonerated last March. After 37 years, DNA tests set him free.

Williams got featured on the latest season of “America’s Got Talent“, he got to tell his story and actualizing a long-held dream of one day making it to the big stage.

Today, Williams is free and sang an emotional rendition of “Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me” and find out why this is an audition Simon Cowell says he will never forget.

Watch the video below: