Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV Music

Archie Williams Isn't Giving Up on His Dream to Wow Thousands on 'America’s Got Talent' Stage

BN TV

This Yummy Coconut Chicken Sauce Recipe by Sisi Jemimah is the Real Deal | WATCH

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch Episode 4 of Toka McBaror's Web Series "The Chronicles" on BN TV

BN TV

Let Powede Awujo teach You How to Prepare 5 Banana Meals For Your Baby | WATCH

BN TV Movies & TV

Our #BNMovieFeature for Today is the Classic Mount Zion Movie "Wounded Heart"

BN TV

Akah Nnani's New Vlog "Gist Partner" is Here & His First Guest is Beverly Naya

BN TV

Tuke Morgan is Sharing her Experience with Lockdown Life on this New Vlog

BN TV

You Can’t Go Wrong with this Delicious Yam Pottage Recipe from The Kitchen Muse

BN TV

Watch Sisi Yemmie Answer all Your Questions on Homemade Ice-Cream

BN TV

Another Hilarious Episode of AY Makun's "Call To Bar" Series is Here

BN TV

Archie Williams Isn’t Giving Up on His Dream to Wow Thousands on ‘America’s Got Talent’ Stage

BN TV

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Archie Williams was sentenced to life in prison at Louisiana State Penitentiary for a crime he didn’t commit until he was exonerated last March. After 37 years, DNA tests set him free.

Williams got featured on the latest season of “America’s Got Talent“, he got to tell his story and actualizing a long-held dream of one day making it to the big stage.

Today, Williams is free and sang an emotional rendition of “Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me” and find out why this is an audition Simon Cowell says he will never forget.

Watch the video below:

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Eziaha Bolaji-Olojo: These Stay-At-Home Moms Share Some Valuable Time-Saving Tips

To Kill The Culture of Silence Surrounding Male Sexual Abuse We Need the Voices of Male Advocates

Elizabeth Ajetunmobi: 8 Easy Ways to Maximize Productivity Right Now

Jessica Ireju: Beautiful Imperfections and Stained Glass Windows

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: Money, Politics & the National Union of Road Transport Workers

Advertisement
css.php