Tanzania’s Ramadhani Brothers win “America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League”

Tanzania’s Ramadhani brothers, Fadhili Ramadhani, and Ibrahim Jobu, have won the first season of the US reality competition America’s Got Talent (AGT): Fantasy League. They beat nine other finalists, taking home the inaugural trophy along with a prize money of $250,000 (£198,000).

The acrobatic stars are known for their remarkable talent that involves a combination of strong hand-to-hand and head-to-head balancing skills. During the competition, they executed a series of body contortions in carefully choreographed sequences. The judges were wowed as the duo defied gravity, with one of them balancing the other’s full body weight on his head while seamlessly navigating various set pieces.

Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan tweeted her congratulations on X, saying in Swahili: “Your journey continues to show that effort, discipline, dedication and self-confidence are important pillars to achieve success. You promote our country well and set a good example for others.”