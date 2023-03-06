Be Inspired by the Life & Ministry of Pastor Adeboye | Watch Damilola Mike-Bamiloye’s “Enoch”

Solid Rock Foundation, in collaboration with Mount Zion Film Productions, has released a biopic of General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye.

The film, titled “Enoch” follow’s Pastor Adeboye’s inspiring life, calling and ministry.

Released for the commemoration of Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye’s 81st birthday, the story was written by Evangelist Damilola Mike-Bamiloye and the concept shared by Kemi Sodeinde.

The movie “Enoch” was directed by Damilola Mike-Bamiloye and produced by John Oguntuase.

Watch the full movie below: