Dolapo Grey is back with another video on her YouTube channel. In this video, the food blogger shares how to make “Authentic Shrimp Fried Rice.”

What you need:

Shrimps

Salt

White pepper

Light soy sauce

Sesame oil

Eggs

Cold cooked rice

Cooking oil

Black pepper

Onion

Carrots

Sweet peppers

White part of spring onion

Peas

Spring onion

Watch: