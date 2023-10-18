Get Your Daily Dose of Nutrients and Antioxidants with Dolapo Grey’s Beetroot Juice Recipe

If you are looking for a healthy and delicious drink, then you should definitely try beetroot juice. Beetroot is a root vegetable that is packed with nutrients and antioxidants. It is also a good source of fibre, folate, and manganese. It is a popular health drink because it is low in calories and high in nutrients.

Food vlogger, Dolapo Grey, has shared a new recipe on her YouTube channel for a delicious and easy-to-make beetroot juice. In her video, Dolapo shows you how to make beetroot juice using just a few simple ingredients.

Watch the video below: