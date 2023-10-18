Native Drink Lovers, Check Out This Zomkom Recipe From Grace Adepoju | WATCH

Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

 on

If you are in search of organic beverage options or you are a yummy drink lover, today’s post is for you.

Beauty expert cum food & lifestyle content creator – Grace Adepoju is out with a simple tutorial for preparing Zomkom|Zoomkoom|Zomkoum a spicy millet drink native to Burkina Faso and widely enjoyed across West Africa. Zomkom is a rich source of fibre and polyphenols amongst other nutritious. Hit the ▶ button below to watch Gracie’s tutorial:

Ingredients

Millet
Dates
Ginger
Banana
Coconut
Cloves
Pepper
Evaporated Milk

Credit: @velvetyfoodies

