Native Drink Lovers, Check Out This Zomkom Recipe From Grace Adepoju | WATCH
If you are in search of organic beverage options or you are a yummy drink lover, today’s post is for you.
Beauty expert cum food & lifestyle content creator – Grace Adepoju is out with a simple tutorial for preparing Zomkom|Zoomkoom|Zomkoum a spicy millet drink native to Burkina Faso and widely enjoyed across West Africa. Zomkom is a rich source of fibre and polyphenols amongst other nutritious. Hit the ▶ button below to watch Gracie’s tutorial:
View this post on Instagram
Ingredients
Millet
Dates
Ginger
Banana
Coconut
Cloves
Pepper
Evaporated Milk
Credit: @velvetyfoodies