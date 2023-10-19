Temi Otedola & Mr Eazi Answer Fan Questions in Season 3 Finale of the “How Far?” Podcast

In the final episode of Season 3 of the “How Far?” podcast, Temi Otedola and Mr Eazi dedicate the episode to their fans, answering questions on everything from Mr Eazi’s biggest pet peeve to Temi’s career transformation.

The episode is a must-watch for any fan of the couple, as they offer candid and honest answers to some of the most frequently asked questions about their relationship, careers, and lives.

Watch: