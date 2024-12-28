Why Settle for Regular Jollof When You Can Try Velvety Foodies’ Asun Jollof?

Asun Jollof Rice is more than just a meal; it’s a flavour-packed experience that blends the smoky essence of grilled goat meat with the richness of jollof rice. Velvety Foodies gives this combo her own twist, revealing a secret method that takes the dish to a whole new level.

She begins by seasoning goat meat with paprika, bouillon cubes, and salt, making sure every piece is well-coated. Instead of the usual boiling, she grills the meat straight after marinating it. This method, she explains, locks in the flavour and brings out the authentic taste of asun. Once grilled to perfection, the meat is cut into bite-sized pieces, ready for the next step.

To create the asun, the grilled goat meat is cooked in a pot with roughly blended pepper, seasoning, and a little oil. A generous amount of onions is added, and everything simmers for a few minutes, allowing the flavours to meld.

For the jollof rice, Velvety Foodies heats up some oil, adds onions, tomato paste, pepper blend, seasoning, and washed rice, letting it cook until tender. To finish, she stirs in sliced fresh tomatoes, onions, butter, and the prepared asun. After a final five-minute simmer, the Asun Jollof Rice is ready to serve.

Watch the full recipe video below and try it yourself