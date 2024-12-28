Listen to the Acoustic Version of Sunmisola Agbebi’s “Koseunti”

Gospel artist, Sunmisola Agbebi, brings a new depth to her hit single “Koseunti” with a heartfelt acoustic rendition on Mac Roc Sessions. Stripped down to the essentials, this performance highlights the song’s powerful message and her captivating voice.

In her Instagram post about the session, Sunmisola shared an encouraging message:

“I know that it’s a few days before the end of the year and some of words you received from God and some of your petitions have still not come to pass and unanswered respectively. Beloved, He’s never late, He’s always on time and there is nothing impossible for Jesus. Hold on to His words as the scripture says in Luke 1:45 KJV

“And blessed is she that believed: for there shall be a performance of those things which were told her from the Lord.”

The acoustic performance reflects this faith-filled message with lyrics like, “He has never lost a battle, He has never lost a war. There is nothing impossible for you to do.”

Watch Sunmisola Agbebi perform the acoustic version of ‘Koseunti’ below: