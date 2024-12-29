Pelumi Deborah’s Special Version of “Omo’ba” Will Speak to Your Spirit

Pelumi Deborah’s gospel track “Omo’ba” just got an upgrade with a special version—and even better, it comes with an official music video!

In Omo’ba, Pelumi masterfully weaves Yoruba gospel expressions to affirm her faith, celebrate her identity as a child of God, and inspire listeners to trust in God’s guidance, provision, and divine purpose. This uplifting song beautifully combines worship, thanksgiving, and encouragement, inviting believers to embrace their heavenly heritage with confidence.

Watch the video below: