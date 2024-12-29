Connect with us

Joe Mettle Closes the Year with a Stirring Song of Thanksgiving

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Photo Credit: Joe Mettle/Instagram

What better way to wrap up the year than with a song that celebrates gratitude and faith? Joe Mettle brings us just that with his new release,”Thank You,” complete with an uplifting music video to match.

Speaking about the song, Joe shared, “A new sound to close out the year drops tonight! God has been so faithful, and it’s the perfect time to say THANK YOU—not just for all He has done but for who He is to us.”

This track is a beautiful way to reflect on God’s faithfulness and give thanks as we prepare for the year ahead.

Watch the video below and join in the spirit of praise

