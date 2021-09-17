New Music: Kingzkid – Not For The Clout

Ahead of the release of his 3rd album dubbed “Breakthrough”, gospel singer Kingzkid is back again with an incredible vibe featuring Regardless.

“Not for the clout” which is Kingzkid’s 4th release for the year was produced by Willopack. Kingzkid is scheduled to release his third album, the “Breakthrough” album this October.

Kingzkid is a Ghanaian gospel recording artist and songwriter. He is the first African Gospel Musician to win the Gospel Academy Awards Best International Act 2019 award.

Kingzkid released his first album “Vindicated” in 2011 and “Metamorphosis” in 2014. He has collaborated and performed with numerous gospel musicians, including Mali Music, Tim Godfrey, Ohemaa Mercy, Joe Mettle, MOG Music, Micah Stampley, Sinach, Denzel Prempeh, and Nii Okai.

Listen to the track below: