Connect with us

Music

New Music: Kingzkid - Not For The Clout

Music

New Music: PUMbrown - Story

Music

New Music: Runda - Bam Bam

Music

New Music: Ceccy Twum - His Name is Jesus

Music

New Video: Olamide feat. Jaywillz - Jailer

Inspired Music

Tems is Apple Music's "Up Next" Artist this Month!

Music

New Video: Lojay & Sarz - Monalisa

Music Scoop

"I am Working on a New Album" - Wizkid Covers GQ Magazine's October Issue!

Music

Tems' Anticipated EP "If Orange Was A Place" is Totally Worth the Wait!

Music

New EP: Bizzyaski - Energy

Music

New Music: Kingzkid – Not For The Clout

Published

3 mins ago

 on

Ahead of the release of his 3rd album dubbed “Breakthrough”, gospel singer Kingzkid is back again with an incredible vibe featuring Regardless.

“Not for the clout” which is Kingzkid’s 4th release for the year was produced by Willopack. Kingzkid is scheduled to release his third album, the “Breakthrough” album this October.

Kingzkid is a Ghanaian gospel recording artist and songwriter. He is the first African Gospel Musician to win the Gospel Academy Awards Best International Act 2019 award.

Kingzkid released his first album “Vindicated” in 2011 and “Metamorphosis” in 2014. He has collaborated and performed with numerous gospel musicians, including Mali Music, Tim Godfrey, Ohemaa Mercy, Joe Mettle, MOG Music, Micah Stampley, Sinach, Denzel Prempeh, and Nii Okai.

Listen to the track below:

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa
Sign up on Netflix
Advertisement

Star Features

Smart Emmanuel: The Best Way to Find the Right Customers

Ufuoma Uvomata: How Best Do You Handle Social Anxiety?

Rita Chidinma: When it Comes to Mental Healthcare in Nigeria, Mothers Are Left Behind

Hephzibah Frances: No! Marrying a Pastor is Not a Must For Me

Biodun Da’Silva: How to Handle Rejection Gracefully
css.php