Omoye’s Carrot Pancakes Are the Perfect Breakfast Treat!

Avatar photo

Published

9 mins ago

 on

Carrot cake for breakfast? Yes, please! Food vlogger Omoye Isabota has whipped up a genius recipe for fluffy, flavorful carrot pancakes that are ready in under 15 minutes. They’re the perfect way to start your day with a burst of sweetness and spice, and Omoye’s video tutorial makes them look effortlessly delicious.

Here’s what you’ll need:

  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 cup condensed milk
  • Pinch of salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
  • 1/2 cup melted butter or vegetable oil
  • 1/4 cup sugar
  • 1/3 cup grated carrots
  • 3 eggs
  • 1 tablespoon baking powder

Watch the recipe below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Omoye Isabota (@omoyecooks)

