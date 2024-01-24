BN TV
Omoye’s Carrot Pancakes Are the Perfect Breakfast Treat!
Carrot cake for breakfast? Yes, please! Food vlogger Omoye Isabota has whipped up a genius recipe for fluffy, flavorful carrot pancakes that are ready in under 15 minutes. They’re the perfect way to start your day with a burst of sweetness and spice, and Omoye’s video tutorial makes them look effortlessly delicious.
Here’s what you’ll need:
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 cup condensed milk
- Pinch of salt
- 1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
- 1/2 cup melted butter or vegetable oil
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 1/3 cup grated carrots
- 3 eggs
- 1 tablespoon baking powder
Watch the recipe below:
View this post on Instagram