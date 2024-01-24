Omoye’s Carrot Pancakes Are the Perfect Breakfast Treat!

Carrot cake for breakfast? Yes, please! Food vlogger Omoye Isabota has whipped up a genius recipe for fluffy, flavorful carrot pancakes that are ready in under 15 minutes. They’re the perfect way to start your day with a burst of sweetness and spice, and Omoye’s video tutorial makes them look effortlessly delicious.

Here’s what you’ll need:

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 cup condensed milk

Pinch of salt

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/2 cup melted butter or vegetable oil

1/4 cup sugar

1/3 cup grated carrots

3 eggs

1 tablespoon baking powder

Watch the recipe below: