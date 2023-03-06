Veekee James Launches Gospel Podcast “Bible Stories With VJ” | Watch Episodes 1 – 3

Connect with us

Published

60 mins ago

 on

Nigerian fashion designer and creative director, Veekee James has launched  new podcast show titled, “Bible Stories With VJ.”

For the launch of the podcast show, Veekee says; “Two Days ago I was led by the Holy Spirit to start a Gospel Podcast!
Being Veekee James, I didn’t think twice about it! I already have a name given to me recently by the leading of my very sweet Holyspirit and I couldn’t think of a better title for this podcast!
Ladies and Gents @biblestorieswithvj is officially here to stay!”

 

Watch the first three episodes featuring Spyro, Naomi Mac and Olayode Juliana below:

 

