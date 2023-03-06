Veekee James Launches Gospel Podcast “Bible Stories With VJ” | Watch Episodes 1 – 3

Nigerian fashion designer and creative director, Veekee James has launched new podcast show titled, “Bible Stories With VJ.”

For the launch of the podcast show, Veekee says; “Two Days ago I was led by the Holy Spirit to start a Gospel Podcast!

Being Veekee James, I didn’t think twice about it! I already have a name given to me recently by the leading of my very sweet Holyspirit and I couldn’t think of a better title for this podcast!

Ladies and Gents @biblestorieswithvj is officially here to stay!”

Watch the first three episodes featuring Spyro, Naomi Mac and Olayode Juliana below: