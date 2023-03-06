Inaingo Ogufere discusses Tackling Domestic Violence on “Colours Of Life” | Watch

Connect with us

Inaingo Ogufere, a financial management coach and consultant is Koko Kalango’s guest on this episode of Christian lifestyle talk show, “Colours of Life.”

Inaingo shares the experiences of women who have been victims of domestic violence from her book “Battered Roses.”

The author also talks about being a voice for women who have faced this prevalent issue in our society, her advice to someone who’s been abused, the sense of guilt and shame in abused women and many of the traumatic experiences women in abusive relationships face.

Watch:

