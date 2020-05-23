It’s 1 Down, Forever to Go for Perry & Mike Edwards ❤️

Exactly a year ago, one of our favourite couples, Mike Edwards and Perry exchanged their wedding vows in the midst of family and friends.

The lovely couple decided to celebrate the special day by wishing each other a happy anniversary with sweet words on social media.

Mike wrote a quote while sharing photos of their wedding.

“When two souls connect you can’t fake it” ❤️ #weddinganniversary

Perry also shared photos of the both of them with the caption;

ONE YEAR ANNIVERSARY 👰🏾🤵🏾…this time last year we tied the knot and I became MRS EDWARDS. A lot has happened between then and now. Here’s to more great times and exciting moments ahead. ❤️❤️❤️

Photo Credit: aireyys | itspsd