Connect with us

Scoop Sweet Spot

It's 1 Down, Forever to Go for Perry & Mike Edwards ❤️

Music Scoop

An Asa & WurlD collaboration is Coming! Are We Even Ready?

Scoop

#BBNaija's Khafi is Addressing A Very Important Issue & Her Friendship with Tacha on this Vlog

Music Scoop Sweet Spot

Chip Off the Old Block? Watch Chris Brown's daughter Royalty try out his #GoCrazyChallenge

Music Scoop

DRB Lasgidi Take us Through their Music Journey in this Short Documentary

Nollywood Scoop

Guess Who Just Joined the Benz Gang - Mercy Aigbe!

Movies & TV Scoop

Where Are They Now? The #BBNaija “PepperDem” Housemates

Music Scoop

Davido, Tiwa Savage & Mr Eazi - A Look at Three of Africa's Biggest Music Stars through the Eyes of Billboard

Scoop

Seyi Shay says her Instagram has been Compromised & Her Privacy is Being Violated

Music Scoop

Joeboy is Serving things Red Hot on his Birthday

Scoop

It’s 1 Down, Forever to Go for Perry & Mike Edwards ❤️

BellaNaija.com

Published

57 mins ago

 on

Exactly a year ago, one of our favourite couples, Mike Edwards and Perry exchanged their wedding vows in the midst of family and friends.

The lovely couple decided to celebrate the special day by wishing each other a happy anniversary with sweet words on social media.

Mike wrote a quote while sharing photos of their wedding.

“When two souls connect you can’t fake it” ❤️ #weddinganniversary

Perry also shared photos of the both of them with the caption;

ONE YEAR ANNIVERSARY 👰🏾🤵🏾…this time last year we tied the knot and I became MRS EDWARDS. A lot has happened between then and now. Here’s to more great times and exciting moments ahead. ❤️❤️❤️

Photo Credit: aireyys | itspsd

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Eziaha Bolaji-Olojo: These Stay-At-Home Moms Share Some Valuable Time-Saving Tips

To Kill The Culture of Silence Surrounding Male Sexual Abuse We Need the Voices of Male Advocates

Elizabeth Ajetunmobi: 8 Easy Ways to Maximize Productivity Right Now

Jessica Ireju: Beautiful Imperfections and Stained Glass Windows

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: Money, Politics & the National Union of Road Transport Workers
Advertisement
css.php