BBNaija’s Khafi is Addressing A Very Important Issue & Her Friendship with Tacha on this Vlog

Big Brother Naija star, Khafi is back with another episode of her vlog and she is addressing a very important issue.

According to the reality star, there are some comments making the rounds on social media about her friendship with her fellow BBNaija housemate and ‘ride or die’, Tacha.

Well, recently, Tacha took to her Instalive to the defend Khafi, after she was accused of being a gossip and ‘two-faced’. Appreciating Tacha, for defending her, Khafi in this new vlog sets the records straight that she is unbothered about the backlashes that are being mounted on her because of their friendship, indicated that if she’s going to be persecuted for being Tacha’s friend, then so be it.

“This is the video I was not going to do, I was not going to address anything, I was going to leave everything as it was. I had even spoken to my girl and said don’t say anything but obviously, it’s gone all a bit over the top,” she said.

Watch the vlog below: