A Night of Glamour and Cinema: Farmer’s Bride Premieres in Style

FilmOne Studios’ highly anticipated original production, Farmer’s Bride, made a triumphant debut at its world premiere last night. The Oleku Gatsby-themed event was a dazzling affair, drawing a star-studded crowd and setting the stage for the film’s success.

The premiere, held at the FilmHouse IMAX Cinema in Lagos, Nigeria, was a celebration of Nigerian stories and the talent behind Farmer’s Bride. The star-studded affair hosted pacesetters of the Nigerian entertainment industry, including Daniel Etim Efiiong, Toyin Abraham, Stan Nze, Tacha, Ronke Oshodi, and Real Warri Pikin, amongst others.

Farmer’s Bride has already garnered positive reviews and buzz, promising to be a box office hit. The film’s exploration of love, betrayal, and consequences has resonated with audiences, and its strong performances and visually stunning production have been praised by critics.

Farmer’s Bride is out in all cinemas nationwide!

