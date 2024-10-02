Connect with us

A Night of Glamour and Cinema: Farmer’s Bride Premieres in Style

It was a Night of Glitz, Glam and Gold at the Launch of the Rabanne's New Fragrance; "Million Gold for Her"

Lord’s Dry Gin Unveils Rebrand and Celebrates Emerging Icons at 2024 Achievers Awards

The African Women’s Cancer Awareness Association to Celebrate 20 Years of Advocacy and Survivor Support | October 18th

A New Era in Agriculture: Ghana Grows Changing Narratives Debuts at AgroFusion 2024

Africa's Top Innovators and Leaders Gather at "Africa Breakfast Convos" on the sidelines of UNGA

Cedre Expressions Unveils ‘Launch Your Fashion Business with Zero Capital’

Astra Fellowship and United Way Greater Nigeria Launch 2024 Productivity Accelerator Program

Strutting with Star Power, Thuso Mbedu Owned the L'Oréal Le Défilé Runway for Black Girls | WATCH

Wizkid's Effortlessly Cool BoF 500 Gala Look Took Streetwear to Red Carpet Chic [WATCH]

FilmOne Studios’ highly anticipated original production, Farmer’s Bride, made a triumphant debut at its world premiere last night. The Oleku Gatsby-themed event was a dazzling affair, drawing a star-studded crowd and setting the stage for the film’s success.

The premiere, held at the FilmHouse IMAX Cinema in Lagos, Nigeria, was a celebration of Nigerian stories and the talent behind Farmer’s Bride. The star-studded affair hosted pacesetters of the Nigerian entertainment industry, including Daniel Etim Efiiong, Toyin Abraham, Stan Nze, Tacha, Ronke Oshodi, and Real Warri Pikin, amongst others.

Farmer’s Bride has already garnered positive reviews and buzz, promising to be a box office hit. The film’s exploration of love, betrayal, and consequences has resonated with audiences, and its strong performances and visually stunning production have been praised by critics.

Farmer’s Bride is out in all cinemas nationwide!

