Shoprite Set to Reward Loyal Shoppers With About 1 Million Naira and Other Amazing Gifts

Shoprite is proud to celebrate not only Nigeria at 64 but also its anniversary with an exciting Raffle Draw! This initiative is designed to show appreciation for loyal shoppers who have supported the brand through the years. As the brand honours Nigeria’s independence, it aims to offer millions of consumers the lowest prices in quality food and essential home goods, making shopping a convenient and enjoyable experience for millions of Nigerians.

Shoprite began operations in Nigeria in 2005 and has been providing fresh, packaged, and processed products, home goods, and appliances to Nigerians for the past 19 years.

Shoprite, one of Africa’s largest food merchants, is now fully owned by Nigerians and aims to provide affordable options to buy these items, thereby assisting local communities to feed their families without breaking the bank.

The brand anniversary coincides with Nigeria’s Independence Day celebration, and Shoprite is set to give away 1 million Naira along with other gifts! Each week from the 13th of September to the 13th of October 2024, a live broadcast will feature lucky winners from 26 Shoprite outlets across Nigeria. This is aimed at rewarding the trust and loyalty of their customers.

How to participate in the Raffle Draw

During the promotion period, participants must fulfil the following requirements to be eligible for the raffle draw and to participate in the promotion:

Make a minimum purchase of N 20,000 in a single transaction at any Shoprite shop. Make a purchase that includes a minimum of three (3) eligible items. In-store signage designating participating products will be present. Following verification that participants are eligible for the draw, the store manager logs the participant’s information (name, phone number, email address) and scans the receipt to create a special code. At 4:00 PM on Saturdays at the end of each week, a live broadcast raffle draw will be used to choose the winners.

“Following the conclusion of each draw, winners will be contacted and rewarded accordingly.”

Shoprite has grown into one of the largest food retailers in Africa; and aims to deliver value while celebrating the vibrant culture and resilience of our great nation.

The company is inviting Nigerians to immerse themselves in this festive atmosphere by visiting the nearest Shoprite store, for a chance to win 1 million Naira and other gift items, such as an air fryer, air conditioner, freezer, blender, Shoprite gift cards, packs of drinks, power oil, body care, gift cards, a free lunch, packs of noodles, and lots more.

This promotion is scheduled to last from the 13th of September to October 2024.

Experience firsthand how Shoprite aims to bring people together, celebrate national pride, and create lasting memories within our communities.

Visit the website for more information on how you can participate and win.

Sponsored Content