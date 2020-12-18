This Season, create your Memorable Moment by gifting your Loved Ones with a Personalized bottle of Moët & Chandon

As one of the leading champagne Moët & Chandon has always been an influential figure in creating new celebratory customs. The iconic French Champagne House believes celebration is an essential part of life and introduces the first-ever Champagne Personalization Machine in Nigeria available exclusively at Shoprite in Ikeja City Mall.

From December 18th, through to January 15th, you can create your, or a loved one’s, very own personalized Moët moment with a message which is then transferred onto the bottle as you and your loved ones celebrate the holiday season and the promise of a bright new year.

Moët & Chandon also unveils its holiday-season giftbox. The festive gift box is filled with the House’s signature champagne, Moët Impérial, defined by a bright fruitiness, a seductive palate, and an elegant maturity, all distinctive characteristics of Moët & Chandon’s blends. Its assemblage is designed to mirror the richness and diversity of the Champagne region’s vineyards, structured with a slight dominance of Pinot Noir, textured by Meunier and enhanced by the freshness of Chardonnay.

Head over to Shoprite at Ikeja City Mall, Lagos to purchase your bottle of Moët & Chandon champagne and create something memorable!

ABOUT MOËT & CHANDON

Founded in 1743, Moët & Chandon contributed to introduce champagne to the world by offering a range of unique wines for every occasion. From the iconic Moët Impérial to the Grand Vintage Collection, from the extroverted Moët Rosé Impérial to the innovative Moët Ice Impérial, each champagne dazzles and delights with bright fruitiness, an enticing palate, and an elegant maturity. Since its founding, Moët & Chandon has been a champagne of choice to celebrate historical moments or private moments of great personal importance. For each of life’s memorable moments, Moët & Chandon has a style of champagne that marks the moment and makes it truly unique.

