Connect with us

Promotions

Christmas just got Merrier with these Discounts from Mango Stores Nigeria | Shop Now

Promotions

This Season, create your Memorable Moment by gifting your Loved Ones with a Personalized bottle of Moët & Chandon

Promotions

Fomski & Seil (F&S) is here with Irresistible Holiday Wears for You & Yours

Promotions

While you “Detty” this December, FundBae is offering you easy Means of Saving towards Financial Wellness

Events Promotions

#AceMusicRush is here for Young Artistes to make their Mark + Win 100,000 Naira

Events Promotions

Here's how Stanbic IBTC Holdings leveraged Tech to support Children living with Limb loss in the 2020 edition of #Together4ALimb

Events Promotions

Get your Groove On with Davido at the Second edition of Fluxx

Events Promotions

Dr. Ngozi Okonjo Iweala shared valuable Insights at the 2020 WISCAR Conference

Promotions

Christmas is here & Dominos' Santa Crust brings a new Pizza Flavor to Town just for You

Promotions

BNXDubaiTourism: Explore the Magnificent City of Dubai with BellaNaija’s Omotunde & Tomilola ✈️

Promotions

Christmas just got Merrier with these Discounts from Mango Stores Nigeria | Shop Now

BellaNaija.com

Published

5 hours ago

 on

‎Tis the season to be Jolly, Tra la la la! Mango Nigeria is making this Christmas Merrier! Get a 5% discount using this discount code LOYALTY999 when you shop at any Mango store in Nigeria.

Check out how Fashion Influencer Angel Obasi, Stylist Teni Olowu, Tracy Braimah, and Diana Eneje styled some of the outfits from the Mango Nigeria store.

Mango stores in Nigeria are located at:

Mango, Palms Mall Lekki, Oniru
Mango, Ikeja City Mall, Ikeja
Mango, Jabi Lake Mall, Abuja
Mango, Silverbird Mall, Abuja

The discount code is valid till December 31st, 2020.

See you at Mango stores!
—————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

BN2020Epilogues: Sholz Had a Good 2020 & is Hopeful that 2021 will be Better

BN Book Excerpt: Open Letters From Within by Biodun Abudu

Mfonobong Inyang: Footnotes for 2020, a Year & a Half

Oris Aigbokhaevbolo: “Finding Hubby” Changes the Perception of Female Friendships

Omolola Olorunnisola: Investment Products to Gift your Child this Season
Advertisement
css.php