Christmas just got Merrier with these Discounts from Mango Stores Nigeria | Shop Now

‎Tis the season to be Jolly, Tra la la la! Mango Nigeria is making this Christmas Merrier! Get a 5% discount using this discount code LOYALTY999 when you shop at any Mango store in Nigeria.

Check out how Fashion Influencer Angel Obasi, Stylist Teni Olowu, Tracy Braimah, and Diana Eneje styled some of the outfits from the Mango Nigeria store.

Mango stores in Nigeria are located at:

Mango, Palms Mall Lekki, Oniru

Mango, Ikeja City Mall, Ikeja

Mango, Jabi Lake Mall, Abuja

Mango, Silverbird Mall, Abuja

The discount code is valid till December 31st, 2020.

See you at Mango stores!

—————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————Sponsored Content