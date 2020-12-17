Connect with us

Fomski & Seil (F&S) is here with Irresistible Holiday Wears for You & Yours

While you “Detty” this December, FundBae is offering you easy Means of Saving towards Financial Wellness

#AceMusicRush is here for Young Artistes to make their Mark + Win 100,000 Naira

Here's how Stanbic IBTC Holdings leveraged Tech to support Children living with Limb loss in the 2020 edition of #Together4ALimb

Get your Groove On with Davido at the Second edition of Fluxx

Dr. Ngozi Okonjo Iweala shared valuable Insights at the 2020 WISCAR Conference

Christmas is here & Dominos' Santa Crust brings a new Pizza Flavor to Town just for You

BNXDubaiTourism: Explore the Magnificent City of Dubai with BellaNaija’s Omotunde & Tomilola ✈️

Register to attend the 2020 Under 40 CEOs Forum set to equip You for the Times | December 18th

To mitigate the Impact of COVID-19 in Nigeria, EFInA has launched a £2 Million Fund- Here's how You can apply

Ayo Makun (popularly known as AY) couldn’t help but notice the trending Fomski & Seil Urban Wears (F&S).

They have designed the latest and best holiday wears tagged “Flawless collection Urban casual clothing” that are sure to fit just perfectly. There’s been a lot of feedback from satisfied clients and @aycomedian happens to be one of many who have noticed the Brand’s progress and he had nothing short of praises for their fashion excellence.

Credit must be given to the inspiration behind the FOMSKI & SEIL URBAN WEARS in the persons of Ufuoma Ilesanmi and hubby Oluwaseyi Ilesanmi.

#fomskinseil #lagosnigeria #lagosfashion #holidaystyle #newapparels #aypromotiontuesday #hoodiestyle

 

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–Sponsored Content.

