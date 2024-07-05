The Macallan Unveils Exclusive “Lobby Bar” at Transcorp Hilton Abuja

The Macallan, a revered Scottish whisky brand, unveiled its latest exclusive haven, The Lobby Bar, within the prestigious Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja. Tucked away within the Transcorp Hilton’s lobby, The Macallan’s private enclave, The Lobby Bar, boasts exquisite lighting and a stunning collection of their finest whiskies, creating an atmosphere of unparalleled luxury.

The Macallan’s dedication to exceptional whisky experiences was on full display at The Lobby Bar’s launch. Guests were treated to a series of meticulously crafted tastings and pairings led by The Macallan Brand Ambassador and Educator, Abuja, Adeyinka Adepetun.

At the lounge opening on May, 31st 2024, The Macallan Brand Educator and Ambassador for Abuja, Adeyinka Adepetun, guided distinguished guests — including The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Transcorp Hotels, Modupe Olusola; General Manager, Transcorp Hotels, Joerg Potreck; Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh; Nigerian comedian, Ayo Makun and Nigerian songwriter and performing artist, Precious Emmanuel — through the nuances of The Macallan’s single malt whiskies. This allowed guests to discover the true essence of the brand. The launch event left a lasting impression, and many attendees noted its connection to The Macallan’s emphasis on quality

The Macallan Brand Educator and Ambassador, Abuja, Adeyinka Adepetun, in his speech, said:

Today we unveil The Macallan Lobby & Bar at this prestigious hotel, the first of its kind in Abuja – the partnership of two world-class brands. We want this location to provide the perfect haven for whisky connoisseurs to enjoy The Macallan while also building the right network.

The ambience of the bar was an ode to The Macallan Estate situated in the heart of the Speyside region of Scotland. In an environment meticulously crafted to elevate the art of whisky appreciation, the Lobby Bar by The Macallan is poised to become a landmark in Abuja’s luxury hospitality scene and a destination where enthusiasts can indulge in the rich heritage and exceptional craftsmanship of The Macallan.

Boasting an extensive collection of The Macallan whiskies, The Lobby Bar positions itself as a haven for discerning drinkers in Nigeria. This curated selection goes beyond the brand’s core offerings, encompassing both classic and limited-edition expressions.

