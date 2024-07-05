Debbo Africa Champions Women’s Health with Empowering Conversations on Perimenopause and Menopause

In a dedicated effort to empower women across Africa with accessible healthcare solutions, Debbo Africa—a modern healthcare company created for African women by Dr. Aisha Nabila Ado Wanka and Dr. Zara Isa Modibbo—recently hosted an impactful wellness morning event. Held at the Art Hotel Lagos, the event was a testament to Debbo Africa’s commitment to fostering a community of informed and empowered women through education, engagement, and support, inspiring them to take charge of their health.

Dr. Aisha Nabila Wanka and Iquo Ukoh led an informative conversation on perimenopause and menopause, moderated by Kemi Ogunleye. The discussion addressed common symptoms, treatment options, and lifestyle adjustments that can significantly impact women’s well-being during these phases. It also demystified some myths associated with this phase of life, empowering women with the knowledge to make informed healthcare decisions.

Moderating the panel session on healthy lifestyle tips for women, Koromone Asabe Yabaere shared her experience with her mental health journey. Meanwhile, panellists Dr. Zara Isa Madibbo, Datari Ladejo, and Adeola Ayoola emphasized the need for women to look out for each other and build a strong, supportive community around themselves.

In addition to health-focused sessions, the event offered practical workshops such as self-defense and Pilates, led by Dolapo Phillips, promoting physical well-being and empowerment among attendees. The interactive Q&A sessions, designed to foster a supportive environment, provided a platform for women to voice their concerns and seek advice from healthcare professionals and other experienced women. This open dialogue ensured that every woman felt heard and understood, further enhancing the supportive atmosphere of the event.

The wellness morning wasn’t just about education; it was a vibrant community gathering where women connected with like-minded individuals and explored a variety of health-conscious products from local vendors. This strong sense of community, fostered by Debbo Africa’s dedication to promoting overall wellness—encompassing physical health and community support—made every woman feel a deep sense of belonging and connection, strengthening their support network.

We are thrilled with the success of Debbo Wellness Morning and grateful to our sponsors and partners: Nutrify, Addmie, Chrystallis, The Women International, Alpha Fitness, and our official media partner, Boucles Africa, whose combined support has been instrumental to the success of this event. Together, we are driving positive change in women’s healthcare and fostering a community of empowered, healthy women, said Dr Zara Isa Madibbo, Managing Partner, Debbo Africa.

For more information about Debbo Africa and future events, please visit Debbo Africa

