Dignitaries, Top Celebrities, Influencers attended the Launch of Ultra-modern Store Freshforte

Freshforte Mall is world class when it comes to delivering quality farm products and giving Nigerians great shopping experience.

This was the submission of Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki at the official commissioning of Freshforte Mall in Lekki area of Lagos State.

Godwin Obaseki who commended Farmforte for going the extra mile in bringing consumers and farmers together by building the ultra-modern store, said the experience Lagosians will have shopping at Mall will be unforgettable.

While expressing wonder at Freshforte’s innovation of using shipping containers to construct the Mall, he emphasized that the Mall will further grow the agricultural value chain even as it will boost the economy.

“Applauding the entire team of Freshforte is a must because this Mall is excellent in appearance and delivery for sure. The attention paid to every detail proves that Lagosians will definitely get value for their money at every visit to the Mall.” – the Edo state Governor said.

In an address, the General Manager of Freshforte Mall, Sinan Soysal thanked Governor Obaseki for endorsing the Mall as world class, emphasizing that giving Lagosians remarkable shopping experience was key towards building the Mall.

“Freshforte Mall will not only meet the food needs of Lagosians but will serve as a place for great entertainment as it is open for hangouts and other related gatherings every day of the week” – Soysal said.

Soysal who noted that the mall has a beautiful Restaurant, sea-side lounge, and a store for Lagosians to get fresh farm products and other items they need, said the offerings of Freshforte is for everyone, irrespective of class.

On their part, some of the celebrities who spoke with BN at the grand opening of the store expressed their joy at having a luxury mall such as Freshforte at the center of Lekki to meet their food and entertainment needs at a very affordable rate.

The launch attended by dignitaries across the country featured food, drinks, Music and games even as Covid-19 non-medical protocols was strictly adhered to by the management of Freshforte Mall.

