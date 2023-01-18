Connect with us

It was a Colourful Platinum Jubilee as Family and Friends celebrated Dr Ajoritsedere Awosika at 70

Amidst pomp and pageantry, one of the accomplished Nigerian administrators, businesswoman and Chairman of Access Bank Plc, Dr Ajoritsedere Josephine Awosika, celebrated her 70th birthday in Lagos on Sunday, January 15, 2023.

Dr Ajoritsedere Awosika, who served at different times as the Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministries of Internal Affairs, Power and Science and Technology, pulled the heavyweights from across various sectors, including governance, administration, finance, health, pharmaceuticals, media, entertainment, and banking among others to celebrate her 70th birthday anniversary.

The platinum jubilee celebration had the crème of the Nigerian and international communities present. Guests include former Nigerian President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, GCFR; Edo State Governor, His Excellency Godwin Obaseki and wife, Betsy Obaseki; former Governor of Ondo State, Olusegun Mimiko; First Lady of Ondo State, Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu; Senator Daisy Danjuma; former Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Engr Ebele Okeke; the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi; (Ọjájá II); Osemawe of Ondo Kingdom, Imperial Majesty, Oba Adesimbo Victor Kiladejo and wife, Olori Comfort Olayinka Kiladejo and Asoya of Ilasoya Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, Oba Muraino Adebanjo.

Others present at the classy event are former Chairman of First Bank of Nigeria, Ibukun Awosika; President & Founder of Anap Foundation, Atedo Peterside; former Chairman of Access Bank, Mosun Belo-Olusoga; Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Access Holdings, Herbert Wigwe; Chairman, Coronation Capital, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede; Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Financial Derivatives Co, Bismarck Rewane; Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Access Bank, Roosevelt Ogbonna; National Sales Director, Dangote Cement, Funmi Sanni; celebrated music star politician, Bankole Wellington (Banky W); Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of Nigeria’s National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr Faisal Shuaib; founding partner and co-owner of Empire Mates Entertainment (E.M.E), Captain Tunde Demuren, among other eminent personalities.

Celebrated Nigerian comedian Bovi Ugbomma hosted the event, thrilling guests to rib cracking jokes while legendary musician King Sunny Ade, popular music band Veentage Band, and talented saxophonist Beejay Sax took turns to entertain the guests.

The event turned out to be a delightful one and these colourful photos are proof.

