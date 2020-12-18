V bank partners with Thought Pyramid to bring Ajorin Dancemetalphor Art Exhibition

Connect with us

Events

Guests at the exhibition

One of Nigeria’s leading digital banks, V bank, continues to contribute to the development of the art and entertainment sectors of the country, by partnering in events that celebrate outstanding artistry and give back to the public. 

The month-long Ajorin Dancemetalphor is the first metal art-only exhibition to take place in the country and the bank has thrown its weight behind its organizers, Thought Pyramid Art Centre, Lagos, to celebrate Nigeria’s five most-remarkable metal artists. 

Lost in Art, Azubuike Emodi, MD VFD MFB

In an exhibition that showcases 20 exquisite pieces only, artists Adeola Balogun, Collins Abinoro, Dotun Popoola, Fidelis Odogwu, and Steve Ekpensi present truly captivating metal spectacles that tell inspiring tales as well as raise questions around the malleability of metal and the possibilities of talents, thereby cementing a positive shift in the perspective of metal art, the artists, and art in general.

The Welcome

Repurposing disused objects, collecting scraps and coins, manipulating alloy in incredible ways, the metal sculpture is an enduring practice in Nigeria now taking its rightful place. Co-curator and branding consultant for Ajorin, Yusuf Durodola, says, “in this era of technology, we must all begin to realize the need to unite for better results. Only a deep-thinking creative mind can understand the processes we have scaled through on this journey. But teamwork has been the secret to this achievement.” 

Nonso Okpala, GMD, VFD Group, Bolaji Adewumi, Executive Director Abbey Mortgage Bank, and guests

Not one to support only financially, V bank had an exclusive evening with art-loving friends and select customers to encourage the artists and thank the loyal customers. According to the Managing Director of VFD Microfinance bank, Azubike Emodi,we chose this occasion and environment to reflect and unwind because it’s been a challenging year for everyone and supporting one another is a good way to strengthen the community.” It was an evening of cocktails, canapes, networking, and fine art. 

The exhibition continues until the 20th while virtual viewing ends next January.

Surrounded by art, a guest takes in the moment

VFD Tech staff having fun

A guest at the private viewing engages artist Stephen Ekpenisi (l) and curator Ovie Omatsola (r) (1)

Exhibiting artists Stephen Ekpenisi and Fidelis Odogwu

Lolade Nwanze, PR & Communications Manager, VFD Tech

Azubike Emodi, Managing Director, VFD Microfinance Bank (l)_ Stephen Ekpenisi, metal artist (m), Kanayo Eni-Ikeh, Managing Director CEO, Atiat

Billy Osemewegie and wife

Curator Ovie Omatsola explains the sculpture to Executive Director, VFD Group, Gbenga Omolokun

