So Fresh entertained Kate Henshaw, Busola Dakolo, Bunmi George, Diran Olajoyegbe and a Host of Customers as they Celebrated their 10th Year Anniversary

It was a heavy dose of freshness and glitz as one of the pioneers and leading Healthy food giant in Nigeria celebrates her 10th anniversary in grand style! It was such a time of smiles and styles at the So Fresh 10th Anniversary Dinner celebration. A gathering of customers, celebrities, top business leaders, brands, friends, and families. It was an opportunity to go down memory lane and project into the future of the great company.

Present at the event were a good number of the Day-1 customers, who excitedly shared about the So Fresh Journey as one of resilience and consistent dedication to excellence in bringing the Fresh and healthy lifestyle to the nation by providing easy access to quality healthy meals such as salads, parfaits, sandwiches and lots more. The interesting piece for them was in watching the brand grow and scale from a small corner shop in Ogba to a multi-million dollar 10-location in two major cities in Nigeria; Lagos and Abuja.

It was all laughs and passion as the CEO, Olagoke Balogun, shared the So Fresh Story; giving a clearer perspective to the highs and lows the company had to surmount before attaining such a notable position in the industry. He shared how the success story of the company didn’t start from Day-1, however through dedication, persistence, and of course utmost support from his amiable Co-founder and Wife; the journey of attaining this height of success is worthy of such celebration.

Present at the event, was Mr. Peter Bankole – Director Enterprise Development Center, Pan-Atlantic University. He expressed how excited he was for the Founders of the company who have indeed done an amazing job in building such a great empire in a tough environment like Nigeria. He congratulated the Founders and their team for the excellent job done.

It was indeed a Fresh time for the Fresh People of So Fresh! The party was not without yummy meals and music to keep the guest entertained.

