Fine Fettle: Lost In Lagos Plus Magazine Releases Their May Issue

Since their exhilarating merger after a hundredth issue, the Lost In Lagos Plus Magazine, under the executive leadership of Tannaz Bahnam and the editorial leadership of Elvis Osifo, has been on a roll.

From discoveries and explorations around Drinks in March and Travel in April, the LIL Plus Magazine announces the release of their May issue, Fine Fettle. Meaning healthy/strong/in good condition, Fine Fettle focuses on Health and Fitness, zooming in on the Lagosian and Nigerian experience.

Health and Fitness are and should be important aspects of our society, such that we feel rusty if we’re not practicing mindfulness, lifting a kettlebell, eating the right breakfast, staying hydrated, respecting our sleep schedule, or taking time out for self-care and wellness.

In this issue, they doled out the right holistic regimen to get fit as a fiddle; which involves paying attention to the big 3s—the Mind, Body and Spirit.

Unsure of where to start? Check out their list of ‘Top 5 Activities For Stress Management’ and their ‘Top 10 Places To Get Healthy Alternatives’ to your everyday treats. Gbolahan Yusuf is driving down the mortality rate in Nigerian healthcare, one woman and child at a time, and Ejiro Onokpasah wants you to adopt a more natural skincare.

Find out what Maxwell Kalu is doing with indigenous martial art, Dambe, and get ready to engage in a home Cardiotherapy session with Coach Akash.

Every month, a business is featured as the ‘Spot of the Month,’ and this May, Botanikka sits gallantly at that position. Botanikka is the hottest new spot gagging the whole of Lagos.

At this enchanting premium kitchen and wine bar, culinary excellence meets modern European sophistication. Botanikka is known for its upscale menu and vibe, and has become a perfect pair for Lagos’ high society looking to enjoy a satisfying experience of look, smell, taste and gastronomic entertainment.

Top 10 Places to Get Healthy Alternatives

Lagos is not just a rich metropolis or a place with a myriad of cultures, it is also home to a thriving food scene that includes an impressive selection of eateries focusing on healthy and wholesome foods. This guide will take you through the 10 best places to find healthy alternatives that will nourish you and treat you to a good meal.

So Fresh

So Fresh is a favourite for anyone looking to grab a nutritious bite or a fruit-based drink. Their offerings include salads, wraps, juices, and smoothies, all made with fresh, natural ingredients which include fruits and vegetables.

Location: 15b Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1 (Multiple Locations) | T: 07064593908 | IG: @sofreshng

Pinkberry

Pinkberry is one top spot for those seeking a healthier dessert alternative, offering a variety of frozen yoghurt flavours and a wide range of toppings from fresh fruits to nuts and chocolates. It’s like your healthy alternative to ice cream.

Location: 192 Awolowo Road, Ikoyi (Multiple Locations) | t: 09088889999 | IG: @pinkberrynigeria

Pitstop Lagos

Pitstop is Nigeria’s first fitness and wellness-themed restaurant. It was built to foster healthy collaboration with a community of cyclists, runners, and WattBike Studio members, providing a space where they can meet, network and dine with their curated menu of healthy meals like open-faced egg white omelette, spicy beef taco bites etc.

Location: 92 Younis Bashorun Street, Victoria Island | t: 08077498324 | IG: @pitstoplagos

Green Grill House

Specialising in salads and grilled goodness, this place is great for those looking for a hearty yet healthy meal. They also produce yoghurt flavours that are all so thick and creamy.

Location: 15 Wole Ariyo, Lekki 1 | t: 08034735887 | IG: @Greengrillhouse

Nuli Foods

Nuli is well known for its farm-to-table approach. They offer a variety of fresh juices, smoothies, and healthy meals like quinoa salads, Cassa waffles, couscous bowls, banana loaves, wraps etc. making use of locally sourced ingredients to make ingenious healthy meals.

Location: 7-12 Rumens Road, Ikoyi | t: 09060653129 | IG: @thebraidingvault

Fresh County

Fresh County offers freshly made natural juice you can have for your everyday refreshments. They also have a bunch of snack-like meals you can enjoy, from paninis, avo chicken salad, parfaits etc.

Location: 28 Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1 | t: 09033298590 | IG: @freshcountyng

The Fresh Place

The Fresh Place is a spot for health-conscious eaters. They’ve got a curated menu of tantalising choices, like crisp salads, refreshing juices and smoothies, deliciously layered parfaits, and fruit bowls.

They also have a section of their business called “Fresh Cart” that sells different kinds of fruits local and imported.

Location: 1, Maple Signature, Dreamworld Africana Way, Lekki- Epe Expressway | t: 08182422558 | IG: @thefreshplace.ng

Simply Green

Dedicated to promoting a healthy lifestyle, Simply Green is a farm-to-table company that offers cold-pressed juices, sandwiches, salads, veggie wraps and raw vegan snacks that are perfect for a quick nutritional boost.

Location: 14 Idowu Martins, Victoria Island | t: 08189009009 | IG: @simplygreen.farm

Mowees Juice Bar

Mowees Juice Bar offers juices, salads and parfaits packed with fresh, vibrant fruits and veggies that are bursting with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants – all the good stuff your skin craves! The healthy spot is on a mission to help you stay nourished and hydrated on a daily basis.

Location: 9 Ogundana Street, off Allen Avenue Ikeja | t: 08181019688 | IG: @moweesjuicebar

Mint By Eat Green Company

Specialising in plant-based meals, Mint By Eat Green Company provides a menu packed with superfoods, from kale salads to quinoa bowls, and even serves meals you are familiar with but in a combo that balances out nutrients, all designed to boost your health.

Location: 33B Grace Anjouse Street, off Adebayo Doherty Lekki Phase 1 | t: 09012761607, 09159479788 | IG: @mintbyegc

TOP 5 ACTIVITIES FOR STRESS MANAGEMENT IN ABUJA

Abuja is commonly perceived to be less stressful than its popular cousin, Lagos because it’s seen as less chaotic and more organised. But in reality, we all get stressed in our day-to-day grind regardless of locational factors.

Whether it’s work-related, relationship-centred or even self-inflicted from overthinking and anxiety, it can creep up anywhere, anytime. So if you live in Abuja and you’re looking for soothing things to engage in for some peace of mind, check out their top 5 activities for stress management in Abuja:

Hiking up the Wonderland Mountain

With a climb time of about an hour and a half, the Wonderland Mountain in Abuja is an active but blissful way to work your muscles and calm your nervous system.

Once you’ve got your comfy clothes, shoes, and sunscreen, you’re set to enjoy a remarkable view of the city on this nature walk. Folu Oyefoso would be able to guide you through this. Visit his website www.foluoyefeso.com to get started.

Location: Kukwaba, Abuja 900108, Federal Capital Territory | Photo credit: @foluoyefeso

Swimming at Sunrise Waterpark

Soak up the sun and get an adrenaline rush at the Sunrise Waterpark on a solo adventure or with family and friends. From a relaxing beachfront with private cabanas to water slides, and various water sports, you’re bound to have enough fun to ease your body and mind.

Location: Sunrise Waterpark, Sunrise Hills Estate, Asokoro | IG: @sunrisewaterparkk | Photo credit: @sunrisewaterpark

Biking with the Chain Gang in Abuja

If you’re an adrenaline junky who loves group activities, then riding with the Chaingang in Abuja, Nigeria’s foremost mountain biking family is perfect for you. Advancing off-road cycling for fitness, this experience is set to help you relax.

IG: @chaingangabuja | Photo credit: @chaingangabuja

Meditate by Guarra Waterfall

The Gurara Waterfall offers a tranquil and beautiful setting for some quality alone time to meditate while you take in the majestic view of the waterfall. It’s the right spot to escape to when you’re overwhelmed or in need of a change of scenery.

Location: Amssco platinum City, Galadinmawa, Abuja 900107 | Photo credit: @flickr

Wine and Food Tasting

Give your tastebuds an enchanting exploration of wine and cuisine with Wine and Food Tasting in Abuja. Red Dish Chronicle provides food tours and interactive, therapeutic cooking classes that allow participants to explore the heart of local cultures, traditions and flavours through wine and food.

Not only will this leave you with a newfound appreciation for the art of fine living, but it’s also a great way of unwinding on the weekends.

Location: Red Dish Chronicle, Central Business District, Abuja, Federal Capital Territory, Nigeria | Photo credit: @reddishchronicles

