Connect with us

Events

The Exclusive Launch Party of ‘The Classroom by Ultimus’ was outright Amazing

Events

Corporate Wellness Consulting announces #AloneTogether - a Weekend of Mindful Conversations & Wholesome Experiences | December 18th-19th

Events Promotions

#AceMusicRush is here for Young Artistes to make their Mark + Win 100,000 Naira

Events

#BNRSVP Events this December

Events Promotions

Here's how Stanbic IBTC Holdings leveraged Tech to support Children living with Limb loss in the 2020 edition of #Together4ALimb

Events Promotions

Get your Groove On with Davido at the Second edition of Fluxx

Events Promotions

Dr. Ngozi Okonjo Iweala shared valuable Insights at the 2020 WISCAR Conference

Events Relationships

Get ready for Unlimited African Entertainment as Wakaati TV debuts on Startimes Channel 100

Career Events Scoop

54gene, Kobo360, myFanPark win AppsAfrica Innovation Awards 2020

Events

Yaaay! Dotti emerges as the Winner of MTN Y’ello Star Maiden Edition

Events

The Exclusive Launch Party of ‘The Classroom by Ultimus’ was outright Amazing

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

It was a night of class and music as Ultimus Holdings, a Pan-African investment company opened the doors of its subsidiary; ‘The Classroom’ to guests. The brand took renowned business owners, corporate individuals, and celebrities on an experiential tour of their best-in-class ambiance fitting showroom. The climax of the night was the entertaining sound performances by popular music artiste, Patoranking and the Vestra Orchestra band at its launch party.

The roll call of distinguished personalities who graced the party includes Nollywood actresses, Rita Dominic and Stephanie Okereke-Linus, ex-Nigerian Football star, Austin Okocha popularly known as Jay Jay, DJ Neptune, Comedians; Funnybone & Acapella, Senator Ittah Giwa, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Film producer and co-founder, Film House Cinemas, Kene Mkparu among others.

Speaking at the launch of the party, President & CEO, Ultimus Holdings, Dr. Ifeanyi Odii appreciated the guests for availing their time to witness the party stating that the birth of the Classroom was informed by the passion to transform ordinary spaces into extraordinary spaces. 

I started the business two decades ago. It was a humble beginning. Few years down the line, I ventured into real estate with Ultimus Construction. Having traveled far and wide, I noticed a huge gap which needed to be filled, which explains why The Classroom was set up”, Odii said.

While explaining the rationale behind the name, he explained that it is a deliberate attempt to spark curiosity and drive conversations. The name Classroom is a combination of “Class” in a “showroom” he added.

Anchored by Big Brother Naija host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, there were very interactive sessions with attendees as they were asked to describe their favorite section of the showroom. 

Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic noted that her favorite section was; the kitchen and the lighting. In her captivating description of these sections at The Classroom, she said it was a masterpiece that offers a blend of class and elegance and in one word she would say “refreshing”.

Filmmaker and Actress, Stephanie Linus also noted her favorite section as; the paints and the kitchen. In one word, she described her whole experience as “tasteful”.

Ex- Nigerian football star, Austin Jay Jay Okocha stated that nothing best describes the showroom other than being magnificent and beautiful.

I am quite blown away with what I have seen so far. This is really looking nice. From what I have seen, I can say it is a place that offers products that blend the gracious architecture of the past with flexible modern fittings appropriate for today. This is a completely new plane of quality taste and grandeur as far as interior décor is concerned. My wife and I are looking forward to having them in our home”.

Guests were also treated to rib-cracking jokes from ace comedians Acapella and Funny Bone.

The Classroom by Ultimus is located at No. 30, Adeola Hopewell, Victoria Island, Lagos. More details about the brand can be found on their WEBSITE.

 

————————————————————————————————————————————————————-Sponsored Content.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Mfonobong Inyang: Footnotes for 2020, a Year & a Half

Oris Aigbokhaevbolo: “Finding Hubby” Changes the Perception of Female Friendships

Omolola Olorunnisola: Investment Products to Gift your Child this Season

Odunayo Aliu of Bramble Network is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

BN Prose: One White Lie (1) by Uzezi Agboge
Advertisement
css.php