Corporate Wellness Consulting announces #AloneTogether – a Weekend of Mindful Conversations & Wholesome Experiences | December 18th-19th

In its 7th edition, Corporate Wellness Conference presents “Alone Together”, a weekend of mindful conversations and wholesome experiences.

Corporate Wellness Conference, a wellness and business event will lead to important conversations and wholesome experiences on nurturing the Humans of 2020 back to mental, emotional, and financial well-being in the new normal. An initiative of Corporate Wellness Consulting, a human-centered work-life integration company that nurtures businesses to thrive through wellness experiences.

Across the weekend, Fola Osasona, the convener of the conference will be joined by mental health consultants, therapists, and financial wellbeing coaches, Maje Ayida, Orode Uduaghan, Malaka Orezimena, Roseline Eyenike, Dr. Ayokunnumi Olugbemiro, Janet Jevwe Sefia, and Feranmi Ajetomobi to lead conversations around mental, emotional and financial wellbeing inspire people to live life well.

A 5km walk and Bootcamp will hold on Saturday, December 19th, take off from Fit Nigeria, Lekki.

Wholesome experiences will be enjoyed by participants from partnering vendors at a discount of up to 50% across the active, pampering, un-junk, and therapy stages from @floatherapy_lagos, @sparenahomemassage, @mindcounty @zestyjuices, @wamfoods, @arttherapyrooms @truppr_ @fitnigeria @hiitsquadng @libertaleasing @drdammieslifestylestore @boddiicafe @fitnstronger @nutsndseeds

Date: December 18th and 19th, 2020

Venue: Mind County, Lekki, Lagos

Time: 9 am

To register, log onto HERE

