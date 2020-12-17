Everything about the Grand Opening of Nectar Beauty Hub was Fab & We have Photos

Nectar Beauty Hub, a one-stop outlet for “All things Beauty” had its grand opening and mega sales last Sunday, December 6th at one of its 5 outlets in Lagos located at No 4b Admiralty Road Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

Celebrities, lifestyle and beauty leaders like Mo Abudu, Lanre Da Silva Ajayi, Adesuwa Onyenokwe, Dr. Vivian Oputa, Linda Edozien– CEO of Barazahi Spa, Joyce Anumudu, Uriel Ngozi Oputa, Latasha Ngwube, Oke Maduewesi – CEO of Zaron, Wondrous Carter Brown, Grace Osime, Uti Nwachukwu, Chi Girl, Ndidi Obioha, The Ubosi’s of Classic FM radio graced the exclusive event.

It began shortly after noon with opening prayers by Monsignor Paschal Nwazeapu – the Dean of Lekki for the Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos, followed by the commission and cutting of the ribbon by the special Guest of Honour – Chioma Ekeh – The Founder/CEO of Technology Distributors, the largest technology distributing company in Africa.

The entire store was on sale and managing director– Beatrice N. Eneh announced that sale will continue until the end of the year to ensure everyone gets an opportunity for the Nectar Beauty Hub experience which brings all your beauty needs into one “Nectar Beauty Hub”

Fun, shopping, relaxation, education, and empowerment while having wines and canapes part of the experience at the launch.

Adesuwa Onyenokwe, CEO of Todays Woman magazine spoke about what beauty means.

Lanre Dasilva Ajayi educated guests on the fusion between beauty, fashion, and branding and her personal experience of using makeup brands purchased at Nectar Beauty Hub such as Palladio, Absolute New York, and Flormar.

Dr. Vivian Oputa spoke about the Biologique Recherche Paris skincare line which remains No 1 “Niche of the Niche” skincare found only in limited select locations in Nigeria and gave tips on how women should care for their health and skin.

Beatrice Eneh stated that,

“Nectar beauty hub promises to redefine Beauty by showcasing fusion between beauty and wellness, education, empowerment, fashion, branding, and a lot more to ensure that everyone is beautifully empowered inside out!”

Beatrice Eneh’s goal is to contribute towards the standardization of the Beauty Industry and making the youth proudly aspire to find careers in the beauty sector.

Nectar Beauty Academy which is also founded by Beatrice Eneh will be giving out scholarships for its 2021 sessions with the support of CEOs of several companies who will be donating towards skills acquisition in this sector as part of their corporate social responsibility for those with passion and cannot afford it.

In her interview, she stated that all interested applicants who qualify on a passion and need basis for the scholarship should send applications to [email protected]

Guests who attended the Launch event were treated to:

Free Change of Polish

Free Consultations (Hair/Skin)

Free Eyebrow shaping

Free sample products for guests

Up to 70% Discounts on products

Foot and Neck Massages

Open Bar and Canapes

Wine tasting, Good Music & so much more

With 5 locations currently in Lagos, Nectar Beauty hub promises to use its outlets to promote both local and international brands at an affordable price.

Categories of product/service offering are; skin, nails, hair, personal care, make-up, Fragrance, beauty accessories, luxury Hair, beauty equipment/ furniture required to positively impact the Beauty Industry.

At Nectar Beauty Hub, endless possibilities abound.

Stop by at any of the branches listed below to experience quality beauty services/products.

Lekki Outlet: Plot 1, Block 4a, Admiralty Road, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

Email:[email protected]

Phone: +234 8024242634, +2348024242656

Balogun Outlet: 182,184 Broad Street, 1st Floor Wilberforce House by Apongbon

Bridge, Lagos Island.

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +234 8129233406, +234 8026162331

Surulere Outlet: 23, Adeniran Ogunsanya Street, Surulere. Lagos.

Email:[email protected]

Phone: +234 8124682733,+234 9074865864

Ikeja Outlet: 29, Opebi Road, Ikeja. Lagos.

Email:[email protected]

Phone: +234 7085828319, +2349026051281

Tradefare Outlet: Nectar Beauty Hub Plaza, Opposite Enugu Cluster Complex. Ojo.

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +234 705215812, +234 8122815601

Social media:

@nectarbeautyng_

@nectarbeautysupplies

@nectarbeautyng

