BNRSVP Events this December

Hello BellaNaijarians, It’s December!

As with all Decembers in Nigeria, we’re getting an overload of events, but with the reality of the pandemic, there are a few events happening this year. Thankfully the economy is opening back up and comedy shows, mini-concerts, art exhibitions, beach parties, sip and paints—with all safety measures put in place—are still taking place (with some holding virtually and some with limited slots).

You can also learn new skills, participate in group activities, party with your friends, and basically have the perfect December without stepping outside.

And you know what? We’re listing them all for you here. Yup. That’s right. Every event happening every day of December. So you have no excuse to get bored this month.

Just in case you know or have an event coming up this December, send an email with details of the event – Theme, Date, Time, Venue and a short description – to [email protected]

Scroll through to see.

***

Flower Shop Cafe x Going Bananas

Come have fun and chose your Christmas gifts!

Date: Thursday, December 3, 2020.

Time: 10 AM

Venue: Flower shop cafe, 274 Akin Adesola St, Victoria Island, Lagos.

A DECEMBER TO REMEMBER

Le Petit Orchestre de l’Alliance Française de Lagos is inviting you to A DECEMBER TO REMEMBER, a classical music evening delight heralding the emergence of the Christmas season with beautiful carol tunes. Come enjoy works by John S. Dwight, Marshall Fine, G. F. Handel & Mozart!

Date: Thursday, December 3, 2020.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Auditorium of Alliance Française de Lagos / Mike Adenuga Centre.

RSVP: Eventsbrite

Karaoke Night with Vermis Bakare

This Thursday join Vermis Bakare for an amazing Karaoke session

Date: Thursday, December 3, 2020.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: Barbar, 15, Victoria Arobieke Off Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1.

RSVP: @barbarlagos

Cocktails & Culture

Date: Thursday, December 3, 2020.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: Noir Lagos, 4a Akin Olugbade St, Victoria Island, Lagos

PASA PASA

A massive musical concert will feature activities such as live performances, music, dance & comedy, and performances from Pasha, Rema, Skiibii, DJ consequences, Burssbrain & many more.

Date: Thursday, December 3, 2020.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Plot 4, The Moon Lounge, Opposite Lekki Gardens Phase2, By Abraham Adesanya Off, Lekki Epe Exp Way, Lagos.

RSVP: nairabox

Art of Technology Lagos 2.0

Don’t miss the Art of Technology, the most anticipated technology conference happening in Lagos this week.

Date: Thursday, December 3 – Friday, December 4, 2020.

Time: 10 AM

Venue: aotlagos.com/live

RSVP: www.aotlagos.com

Void The Alté Zone

Date: Friday, December 4, 2020.

Time: 9 PM

Venue: La’vee Rooftop, Remi Olowude Street, Lekki Phase 1.

RSVP: HERE or 08152006314/07069070915

By The Rivers Of Babylon

FreedomHall is back with wonderful alternative music, exciting poetry and wholesome spoken word act and it’s happening in Lagos and Abuja. This edition is themed “By The Rivers Of Babylon”. It features the soul diva herself Maka, and Acoustic brigand Tosin Music. Strict Social distancing will be enjoined, No Masks no entry and please come with hand sanitizers as well.

Date: Thursday, December 3, 2020.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Prest Jazz Club on Admiralty Road Lekki 1, Lagos.

RSVP: 0818888887 or 09091860350

Open Mic Night

Date: Friday, December 4, 2020.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Ozidu House Maitama, Abuja.

#AltCember2020

Lagos, your December First Friday is here! What better way to kick off #AltCember2020 than with Ex Lagos Danfo Bus experience? EXP is a tourism company that utilizes Nigeria’s iconic mini-bus, the “Danfo” to help people explore nightlife and landmarks within their city. COVID precautions: Buses will be at a lower capacity, venues will be outdoors, mask on at all times on the bus!

Date: Friday, December 4, 2020.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: 10, Ojora Colony off Idowu Martins, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Wave Beach Lagos

December about to get extra Detty with Wave Beach’s line up. Make sure you catch the wave.



Date: Friday, December 4 – Sunday, December 6, 2020.

Venue: Elegushi Royal Beach, Ikate, Lekki.

WARIF No Tolerance March

Following the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the #WARIFNoToleranceMarch is going virtual! Participants, friends, survivors, and supporters of WARIF are encouraged to wear their No Tolerance t-shirts and march, jog, walk or run at home, on the bridge, or in the streets to raise awareness to sexual violence.

Date: Saturday, December 5, 2020.

Time: 7 AM.

RSVP: @WARIF_NG

Live Music with Gingerare

Date: Saturday, December 5, 2020.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: Barbar, 15, Victoria Arobieke Off Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1.

RSVP: +2347087641890

Paint & Sip/Cookout

Are you ready to bring out your inner Picasso? You’ve been invited for a Paint & Sip/Cookout with Tiger Beer with a music performance by DJ Obi, so you know it’s going to be a vibe! PAINT PASS: N 7,000 (inclusive of access to paint party and a Tiger Beer cocktail).

Date: Saturday, December 5, 2020.

Time: 1 PM.

Venue: 12, Akin Olugbade Stree, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Emmykasbit X Sisiano – The Shopping Experience

Wouldn’t you love a 2-day pop-up shopping experience? Then this collaboration between Emmy Kasbit X Sisiano is for you. It promises to be 2 days fun, laughter and networking. And you’ll have the opportunity to meet with the creative directors and shop new items in time for Christmas.

Date: Saturday, December 5 – Sunday, December 6, 2020.

Time: 12 PM

Venue: Retro Africa Gallery, 12 Ukpabi Asika Street, Abuja.

RSVP: emmykasbit

Exhale

Date: Saturday, December 5, 2020.

Time: 12 PM.

Venue: Bics Garden, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

RSVP: 09014541657

Like Someone’s Watching

This December, Oxlade, Tomi Owó, King Jesse Uranta and DJ Camron will feature in a dynamic virtual ART X Live! experience, a one night only showcase titled ‘Like Someone’s Watching’.

Date: Saturday, December 5, 2020.

Time: 8 PM.

Venue: Virtual

RSVP: HERE

Funtime at Upbeat

Enjoy having a Funtime at Upbeat> Highlights: Trampoline jumps, Climbing, Basketball, Games, Music, Meet fun people, Refreshment and Unwind for just Cost: N7,500.

Date: Saturday, December 5, 2020.

Time: 12 PM.

Venue: Upbeat, 11 Admiralty Rd, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

RSVP: [email protected] 08143207147 IG: @wakawaka.ng

Kayak Hangout

December is here already and you should plan to make it a memorable one for you and your friends. Book a slot on a Kayak Hangout. Highlights: Games, Music, Meet fun people, Refreshment, Unwind and Kayaking lessons for beginners for just 6k.

Date: Sunday, December 6, 2020.

Time: 12 PM

Venue: Ikoyi (exact location to be disclosed upon reservation)

RSVP: [email protected] 08143207147 IG: @wakawaka.ng

Nectar Beauty Hub Launch

Who wants to GLOW this Christmas? If you want to get your skin, nails, hair, brows and everything ON POINT for the holidays, then head over to Nectar Beauty Hub in Lekki this Sunday. You’ll find all your authentic beauty products at discounted prices. If you’re not sure what works best for you, there will be experts available for consultations. Hosting the launch of the store is Adesuwa Onyenokwe, Lanre Da Silva and Dr Vivian Oputa.

Date: Sunday, December 6, 2020.

Venue: Nectar Beauty Hub, 4, Admiralty Road, Lekki Phase 1.

Guava Island

Date: Sunday, December 6, 2020.

RSVP: @sabigroove

The Cocktail Experience 2.0

The Cocktail Experience 2.0 will be all shades fun and amazing. Some of the biggest mixologists in the industry will be there to give you all the vibes you need, taking your through the cocktail and mocktail experience and of course, a party isn’t complete without an After Party. Tickets are available for #5,000 only. We bet you don’t want to miss this!

Date: Sunday, December 6, 2020.

Time: 12 PM.

Venue: Alao Aka Bashorun Garden, Gbagada Lagos.

RSVP: 09047727329

Small Biz Live

Do you love fashion? Do you love supporting small businesses? YouTube and Lagos Fashion Week have something for you. This December, many fashion businesses will be live on YouTube for a one-day live-streaming shopping event. There will be loads of discounts and exciting items to see from diverse businesses.

Date: Friday, December 11, 2020.

Venue: YouTube

The Noire Art Exhibition & Sales

A group exhibition & art sale tagged “Growth of A Black Female Artist”, featuring works by Zida Kalu, Blossom Oyeyipo, Pamela Oma, Donna Duke, Fiyin Koko, Nneoma Ndukwe

Date: Friday, December 11 – Saturday, December 12, 2020.

Time: 3 PM

Venue: WÈRÉ STUDIO, 7 Mike Adegbite Avenue, off Ladipo Omotesho Cole, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

RSVP: @thenoireexhibition

The Experience15 (Global Edition)

The 2020 edition of The Experience, an all-night gospel concert, will be live-streamed around the world. This year’s concert will showcase artistic musical performances, goodwill messages and intercessory prayers by internationally recognised artists including Don Moen, Tope Alabi, William McDowell, Tasha Cobbs, amongst others.

Date: Friday, December 11, 2020.

Venue: Virtual

Hyperflux – A Solo Contemporary Art Exhibition by Williams Chechet

Date: Friday, December 11, 2020 – Sunday, March 14, 2021.

Time: 6 PM

Venue: 12, Ukpabi Asika Street Abuja, Nigeria.

The Crafts Village® Sip & Paint Hangout

This December Groove themed the Sip • Paint • Munch • Shop, Edition, is a Family Funday this yuletide season to RELAX, RETREAT & enjoy DISCOUNT SALES! The December Groove Edition promises to be fun & exciting as our Funday also features other attractions such as fun games (Jenga, Ayo, Chess, Ludo, Playstation & More). Ticket: N7,000 (Single) and N13,000 (Couple). Slot Reservations is by payment ahead of the event date.

Date: Saturday, December 12, 2020.

Time: 2 PM.

Venue: The Crafts Village® Studio; 25, Ogunlana Drive, Surulere, Lagos.

RSVP: craftsvillage_ng

Fire and Sand 2.0

Its been a crazy year and there is no better way to end it than with this: Fire and Sand is basically a beach bonfire party that promises to be lit all-night party. You’d basically be ending the year in a bang. Entry for Guys is 20k only, Ladies 10k only. There will be games, pools and water guns, partying all night, fireworks, the biggest bonfire you have ever seen and a sleeping tent experience as the cherry on top.

Date: Saturday, December 12, 2020.

RSVP: 08064442197

Things Fall Apart Stage Play

Come through for the play adaptation of Things Fall Apart which features A-list actors like Pete Edochie, Patience Ozokwo (Mama G), Chiwetalu Agu, Obi Okoli, Ndidi Obi (Nneka the pretty serpent), Ndubuisi Nnanna and other. Things Fall Apart the stage play is directed by the critically acclaimed director, Agozie Ugwu.

Date: Saturday, December 12, 2020.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Export House Maitama (Beside NCC), Abuja

RSVP: nairabox

Oyibo Juju & The Frames of My Mind

Oyibo Juju explores traditional African masks, while ’The Frames of My Mind’ is a more personal dive into his daily thoughts. “There is an increased consciousness as regards Africa, our art, our culture, and a lot of people are looking for ways to connect back; Oyibo Juju is my way of adding to the conversation.” Oghenerunor Jiroma.

Date: Saturday, December 12 – Sunday, December 13, 2020.

Time: 1 PM.

Venue: 5, Sumbo Jibowu Street, Off Ribadu, Awolowo Road, Ikoyi.

The Cavemen: Welcome to the Cave

‘Welcome To The Cave’ is set to put a nice wrap to the year’s activities courtesy of the band’s soothing tone and ambience. Table for 4 – 200k and Table for 2 – 100k. All tables come with (champagne, whiskey, mixers, and finger food). The Cavemen combines afrobeat, highlife, jazz, and soul music to create their own genre called ‘Highlife Fusion’.

Date: Saturday, December 12, 2020.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Traffic Bar, Ikoyi Lagos,

RSVP: nairabox or Call 0813 547 4955

Nneka the Pretty Serpent Movie Premiere

Lagos, Abuja, Enugu !! Save The Date. Nneka The Pretty Serpent Premiere is finally close by with the theme, Seven Deadly Sins and Dress code, Vengeance, Vainglory and a Lascivious Enticement.

Date: Sunday, December 13 | Tuesday, December 15 | Thursday, December 17, 2020.

Venue: Lagos | Abuja | Enugu.

Hay Foundation Africa Sip & Paint Event

Hay Foundation Africa is inviting you to its Sip & Paint Event. This event is for you to unwind and de-stress from all the chaos of 2020. It’s going to be an evening of music, meditation, fundraising and of course a painting session guided by The Art Room NG.

Date: Sunday, December 13, 2020.

Time: 2 PM.

Venue: Brizz Lounge

RSVP: Eventsbrite

Etuk Ubong + The Etuk Philosophy

You don’t want to miss Etuk’s Philosophy coming live and direct from H factors rooftop!

Date: Sunday, December 13, 2020.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: hFactor, 26 Moloney street, Lagos Island.

RSVP: HERE

FUJI: A Opera

This December, come pay homage to an enduring past and re-imagine the future of FUJI Music. FUJI: A Opera will explore the belligerent past of a genre that started as Ajiwere, folk music for Islamic worshippers at Ramadan, and its transformation to reference sound for contemporary Nigerian pop music.

Date: Monday, December 14 – Saturday, December 19, 2020.

Venue: Alliance Française de Lagos/The Mike Adenuga Centre, Ikoyi, Lagos.

AceFest Beach Party

It’s a great time to be alive, AceFest beach party is going to be LIT. So guys, save the date, cause it’s going to be explosive.

Date: Friday, December 18, 2020.

Venue: Alpha Beach, Sir Johnson Asinuga St, New Road, Eti-Osa, Lekki.

RSVP: ariiyatickets

Emberlyn’s Kitchen Chinese Cooking Class

Date: Saturday, December 19 – Sunday, December 20, 2020.

Time: 10 AM

Venue: Telegram (Link will be sent after confirmation of payment)

RSVP: (WhatsApp) 08133014676

Glow In The Dark: Face Mask Party

Date: Saturday, December 19, 2020.

Time: 1 PM.

Venue: 1004, 0pposite Civic Center, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: Ariiyatickets.com | 09086787099/08182658462

Sneaker Fest

The most populous and commercial city in Nigeria, Lagos, is set to experience a new trend in fashion and style as the city braces up for the first-ever sneakers festival “Sneakerfest” geared towards bringing together and celebrating Sneakers’ Enthusiasts. The festival, which will take place this December, amongst all its goals is set to celebrate Youths’ achievements in Street Wear Fashion, Music, Dance, Sports, Arts, and also in a Festival of games peculiar to the sneakers’ culture, such as Basketball. Despite the notch to flaunt and showcase individual’s high taste of fashion in kicks, the event promises exciting shows like Rap battle, Dance battle, concerts, fashion shows, a retail marketplace, and networking.

Date: Saturday, December 19, 2020.

Time: 11 PM.

Venue: Lagos Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Chop Life Fest

Food, Drinks, Music, Dance all in one location.

Date: Sunday, December 20, 2020.

Time: 12 PM.

Venue: Beeriga, Ilaje Waterfront, Bariga Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Kizz Daniel Live In Bakau Gambia

Date: Saturday, January 9, 2021.

Time: 3 PM

Venue: Independence Stadium, Gambia.

RSVP: +2207001081, +1(780) 405-8362, +2207911719.