Get Ready to be Among the First to Experience Bvndle’s Loyalty Rewards at The Yard

Are you tired of loyalty programs that don’t offer real rewards?

Bvndle, a new customer engagement and loyalty platform, is here to transform your everyday purchases into awesome rewards. Be among the first to experience Bvndle at The Yard, the exclusive launch event on:

Date: June 29th and 30th, 2024

Venue: Herel Play, Lagos.

At The Yard, attendees can engage with Bvndle’s partners, including UBA, Piggyvest, VFD Microfinance Bank, Aura by Transcorp, and other businesses to earn Bvndle coins. These coins can then be used to purchase various items from participating SMEs, offering choices to suit your preferences.

For Bvndle’s partners, this is a way of giving back to the community, especially given the current economic climate. Shoppers at The Yard will experience what Oluseye Soyode-Johnson, Head of Strategic Partnerships at Bvndle, describes as

A microcosm of the different actions consumers will get by jumping on the platform.

Bvndle offers a unique approach to customer loyalty, rewarding customers for everyday spending at a wide range of partner businesses such as restaurants, supermarkets and service providers. Customers earn points for regular purchases and can redeem them for exclusive discounts, special offers, unforgettable experiences, and trending products.

We understand the frustration customers feel when loyalty programs fail to deliver on their promises. That’s why we created Bvndle – a platform that puts the customer first, offering genuine rewards and a seamless experience that makes loyalty rewarding, explains Kemi Balogun, Managing Director of Bvndle.

Bvndle isn’t just about transforming the customer experience; it’s also a powerful tool for businesses. The platform equips businesses with robust, intuitive solutions to understand, engage, and incentivise their customers. By leveraging Bvndle’s gamification rules engine, businesses can reward specific actions and behaviours, fostering a deeper connection with their customers and driving brand loyalty.

In today’s economic landscape, businesses must go beyond generic loyalty programs. Bvndle provides the insights and tools to cultivate lasting customer relationships, ultimately driving growth and fostering brand loyalty, adds Ikechukwu Nwaguru, Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications at Bvndle.

The Yard will allow attendees to immerse themselves in the Bvndle experience and discover how the platform and its partners are giving back to customers while expanding the loyalty ecosystem in Nigeria. While the event launches this weekend, the Bvndle pop-up store will stay open from July 1st to July 5th, so members of the Bvndle community can shop for items and use up their Bvndle coins.

Sponsored Content