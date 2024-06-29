La Roche-Posay Unveils Mela B3 Serum for Sub-Saharan Africa’s Hyperpigmentation

Dermatologists gathered in Lagos on June 21st for a roundtable discussion hosted by L’Oréal Dermatological Beauty Paris. The event focused on hyperpigmentation and marked the launch of the new La Roche-Posay Mela B3 serum, formulated to address this common skin concern in Sub-Saharan Africa.

The serum, formulated with a ground-breaking Molecule Patent by L’Oreal Dermatological Beauty Paris, has an anti-relapse effect and noticeable difference in as short as one week.

The event commenced at 3:00 pm with a welcome address by Beatrice Eneh -the CEO of Ricks and Clare Solution – The Company Representing L’Oreal Dermatology For its Go-to-Market and Medical Strategy in Nigeria. Thereafter; a light afternoon cocktail followed by warm introductions of all special guests. Distinguished guests from the healthcare sector, including esteemed dermatologists, aesthetic physicians, nurses, aestheticians, and influential skincare personalities, were in attendance to explore advancements in the management of hyperpigmentation.

An interactive presentation by consultant dermatologist Dr. Folakemi Cole-Adeife, showcasing the burden of hyperpigmentation and the transformative benefits of Mela B3 serum for individuals with hyperpigmentation, was the highlight of the meeting. The Mela B3 serum was lauded as a breakthrough solution, meticulously crafted after almost two decades of research to address the challenge of hyperpigmentation faced by more than 50% of people, without the common adverse effects of many depigmenting agents. A roundtable discussion of consultant dermatologists followed, with the experts expressing their challenges in managing hyperpigmentation in darker skin tones and agreeing that Mela B3 could be a game-changer in this era.

The event culminated in a closing speech by Beatrice Eneh, on behalf of L’oreal Dermatology Beauty Paris, reiterating the importance of accessible and effective skincare solutions tailored to the unique challenges of people in the African region. Attendees commemorated the occasion with group photographs followed by an evening cocktail, providing an opportunity for networking and informal dialogue among skin experts and skincare industry leaders.

Showcasing their commitment to skincare education and accessibility, L’Oréal provided guests with curated gift bags containing the new Mela B3 serum and Anthelios sunscreen samples. Attendees were informed that these products, along with others, could be purchased from Medplus Pharmacies nationwide, Konga.com, Nectarbeautyhub, Purelife Pharmacy, and many other accredited pharmacies and beauty stores all over the country.

