La Roche-Posay Hosts Stakeholder Advocacy Meeting for Skin Cancer Prevention among People With Albinism in Lagos

Lagos hosted a vital skin cancer awareness event for people with albinism on June 21st. La Roche-Posay Sub-Saharan Africa and L’Oréal Dermatological Beauty organized the meeting at Eko Hotel and Suites. The event focused on prevention strategies and introduced Anthelios, a sunscreen offering tailored protection.

The event commenced at 10:00 AM with a solemn prayer and the National anthem, setting a respectful tone for the day’s proceedings. Distinguished guests included key figures from the health sector and the albinism community, such as the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Lagos State on Health, Dr Toni Adeyemi; Dr Tahir Mohammed, Immediate Past President of the National Association of Dermatologists (NAD); Dr Ruth Oaku, representing the Medical Guild Lagos and the Nigerian Medical Association Lagos, Bisi Bamishe, National President of the Albinism Association of Nigeria (AAN) and Jake Epelle, Founder, The Albino Foundation.

The Lagos State Office of Disability Affairs (LASODA) was represented by their monitoring, evaluation, and orientation director, Folusho Adeolu. Several members of the albinism community in Lagos, including children and a few PWA representatives from around the country, also graced the occasion.

The event hosts were the Director of L’Oreal Dermatological Beauty Sub-Saharan Africa, Rabah Deroueche, and Beatrice Eneh – the CEO of Ricks and Clare Solution – The Company Representing L’Oreal Dermatology For its Go-to-Market and Medical Strategy in Nigeria. The meeting was moderated by Dr Folakemi Cole-Adeife, a consultant dermatologist in Lagos, and Emeka Ugwu, a member of the Board of Trustees of the Albinism Association of Nigeria.

Beatrice Eneh, the CEO of Ricks and Clare Solutions, welcomed all stakeholders from across Nigeria, including representatives of Medical Insurance and Lagos State Government Representatives.

The program featured a comprehensive introductory presentation by Dr. Cole-Adeife on the challenges faced by people with albinism, particularly with sun protection and skin cancer. This was followed by an in-depth presentation on the Anthelios UVmune sunscreen, highlighting its new UV filter, Mexoryl 400, its broad-spectrum ultraviolet radiation coverage, and moisturizing properties, all of which make it most suitable and effective for the prevention of UV-induced skin damage and skin cancer in people with albinism. There was also an informative panel discussion on improving skincare access for PWAs, after which guests enjoyed a refreshing breakfast break, fostering networking and informal discussions.

The event culminated in a closing speech by Beatrice Eneh, highlighting the importance of ongoing support and awareness for skin health among individuals with albinism. Rabah Deroueche thanked all attendees for their presence on behalf of L’Oreal Dermatological Beauty and stated that L’Oreal is committed to driving initiatives for inclusive skincare solutions and will work to make Anthelios available and accessible for people with albinism in Nigeria. Attendees also had the opportunity to commemorate the day with group photographs. As a gesture of appreciation, guests were gifted packs of Anthelios sunscreen and branded hoodies, symbolizing a commitment to ongoing skincare advocacy and protection.

Sponsored Content